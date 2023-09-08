The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

Starfield performance optimization
Emre Çitak
Sep 8, 2023
Games, Tutorials
|
0

Starfield, Bethesda's highly anticipated space-faring game, offers a visually stunning and immersive experience on PC.

However, achieving the best performance can be challenging, even with high-end gaming hardware.

In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the best Starfield optimization settings and explore performance-enhancing mods to optimize your Starfield experience for smoother gameplay and improved visuals.

Starfield performance optimization
Starfield, Bethesda's space-faring game, offers a visually stunning experience on PC but can be demanding on hardware - Image courtesy of Bethesda

Starfield performance optimization steps to be taken

Before diving into mods, it's essential to optimize your in-game settings to strike the right balance between performance and visual quality.

Apply driver updates

Before launching Starfield, ensure that you have the latest Nvidia or AMD graphics drivers installed.

These drivers are often optimized for new games and can significantly enhance your overall experience by providing better compatibility and performance.

You may download GPU drivers using the links below.

Verify game files

To prevent unexpected issues, it's a good practice to verify the integrity of your Starfield game files on Steam.

To do this, right-click on Starfield in your Steam library, select "manage," and choose the "verify integrity" option.

This ensures that your game files are intact and not corrupted.

Graphics settings

Now, let's delve into actual Starfield performance optimization. You may use these in-game graphical settings to perform a Starfield performance optimization while maintaining a visually appealing experience:

  • Borderless Fullscreen: Enable this option for better performance
  • Window Size: Set it to your display's native resolution
  • Dynamic Scaling: Turn this off
  • Render Resolution Scale: Optimal performance is achieved at 75%
  • Upscaling: Use FSR2
  • Sharpening: A setting of 70% strikes a balance between performance and visual quality
  • Graphics Preset: Select "Custom"
  • VRS: Keep it off
  • Motion Blur: Disable for improved clarity
  • Film Grain: Turn off for a cleaner image
  • Vsync: Enable it unless you have a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) display
  • Shadow Quality: Set to Medium
  • Indirect Lighting: Medium
  • Reflections: Low (raise it if you have extra performance headroom)
  • Particle Quality: Set to Low as it significantly impacts performance
  • Volumetric Lighting: Choose Medium (lower for less powerful systems)
  • Crowd Density: Keep it on Low (CPU-dependent)
  • GTAO Quality: Medium
  • Grass Quality: Medium (lower for improved performance)
  • Contact Shadows: Low
  • Depth of Field: Turn it off

By applying these settings, you can achieve a substantial performance boost, approximately 33% more performance compared to the game's default presets.

Read alsoGamers can't explore the Starfield galaxy due to a simple error.

Starfield performance optimization
Starfield performance optimization involves adjusting in-game settings and using performance-enhancing mods - Image courtesy of Bethesda

What are the best Starfield performance optimization mods?

While optimizing in-game settings is crucial, mods can take your Starfield experience to the next level by further enhancing performance and visual quality.

Here are five notable mods that can significantly improve your gameplay experience:

Starfield Upscaler

Starfield Upscaler replaces the standard FSR2 upscaling option with DLSS or XeSS, depending on your GPU manufacturer. This mod can provide substantial performance gains while maintaining visual quality.

Starfield performance optimizations

This mod goes beyond in-game settings and optimizes certain settings behind the scenes. While it may not deliver massive performance improvements, it can offer a noticeable boost.

Starfield Performance Boost

This mod primarily focuses on reducing shadow detail, a known performance bottleneck. While modern GPUs may see a more modest 5% performance increase, older GPUs can benefit up to 15%.

Starfield performance optimization
Performance-enhancing mods like Starfield Upscaler and Starfield Performance Optimizations can provide significant FPS gains - Image courtesy of Bethesda

Smooth Ship Reticle (120 FPS Smooth UI)

While not directly related to in-game performance, this mod significantly improves the performance of the user interface (UI). It provides a smoother experience, particularly with ship-targeting reticles.

Starfield Performance Texture Pack

Starfield features high-resolution textures that contribute to its visual appeal but can be demanding on your system. This texture pack offers lower-resolution alternatives (1K and 512 versions) to improve performance without sacrificing too much quality.

Please note that mod compatibility and performance gains may vary depending on your system configuration. Always back up your saved files before installing mods, and consult each mod's documentation for specific installation instructions and configuration options.

Starfield performance optimization involves a combination of adjusting in-game settings and selecting performance-enhancing mods. By following this comprehensive guide, you can enjoy smoother gameplay without sacrificing visual quality. Starfield's vast universe awaits your exploration, now with improved performance and stunning visuals.

Featured image credit: Starfield/Bethesda.

Advertisement

Related content

Rockstar sold cracked games

Rockstar Games allegedly sold cracked games on Steam
China gaming restrictions is not working

Seems like China's gaming restrictions is not working as intended
How to fix Starfield graphics card error

Gamers can't explore the Starfield galaxy due to a simple error
CRPG meaning vs ARPG meaning

CRPG games are rising again from the ashes
Lenovo Legion Go design

Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld officially unveiled at IFA 2023
Pokemon DLC leaks

We got some new Pokemon DLC leaks

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved