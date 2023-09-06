The highly anticipated game is finally out on Steam but a lot of gamers are bothered by Starfield graphics card does not meet error, which causes them to not be able to run the game in the first place.

Starfield is set in the 24th century and allows players to explore a vast galaxy full of planets, moons, and space stations. The game features a variety of character customization options, as well as a deep crafting system.

Although many gamers who are lovers of space and the Starfield series would like to start the game without waiting, Starfield graphics card does not meet error prevents them from hopping on to the game. So is there a solution to this? Of course, there is!

How to fix Starfield graphics card does not meet error

If you are trying to play Starfield but are getting the Starfield graphics card does not meet error, there are a few things you can do to try to fix the problem:

Make sure that your graphics card is up to date. You can download the latest drivers from the manufacturer's website, using the links below:

Windows Update is a built-in utility that automatically checks for and installs updates for your Windows operating system and other drivers. To update your Windows operating system and other drivers using Windows Update, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app Click on "Update & Security" Click on "Windows Update" Click on the "Check for updates" button

If there are any updates available, Windows will automatically install them and might fix the Starfield graphics card does not meet error.

Verify the integrity of game files

Verifyîng the integrity of the game files on Steam fixes any kind of problems that occurred during or after the installation of Starfield.

To verify the integrity of the game files of Starfield:

Right-click on Starfield in your Steam library and select "Properties" Click on the "Local Files" tab Select "Verify Integrity of Game Files"

Disable overclocking settings

When you overclock your graphics card, you are essentially increasing the voltage and frequency of the card. This can cause the card to overheat and become unstable.

If the card becomes too unstable, it can crash or give you errors, such as the Starfield graphics card does not meet error.

Try disabling any overclocking settings that you have enabled for your graphics card

If you are still having problems, you may need to upgrade your graphics card. The system requirements for Starfield are as follows:

Starfield minimum system requirements

OS : Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 125 GB available space

: 125 GB available space Additional notes: SSD Required

Starfield recommended system requirements

OS : Windows 10/11 with updates

: Windows 10/11 with updates Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage : 125 GB available space

: 125 GB available space Additional notes: SSD Required

Will a 3070 be enough for Starfield?

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 is a powerful graphics card that should be able to run Starfield at high settings.

However, the exact performance will depend on the other components in your system, such as your processor and RAM.

If you are planning to play Starfield at 4K resolution, you may want to consider a more powerful graphics card, such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 or RTX 4070.

Featured image credit: Starfield/Steam.

