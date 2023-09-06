Seems like China's gaming restrictions is not working as intended

In a recent report, it has been revealed that China's stringent gaming restrictions have failed to significantly alter the behavior of its gaming enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study sheds light on the impact, or rather the lack thereof, of China's regulatory measures aimed at curbing excessive gaming among its youth.

China's gaming restrictions

China has long been known for its strict regulations on the gaming industry. Measures such as limiting gaming time for minors and restricting the release of new games have been implemented in an effort to address concerns about addiction and myopia among young gamers.

The study, conducted by the Nature Human Behaviour publication, surveyed over 10,000 gamers aged 16 to 25.

The results showed that the average gaming time for minors has remained unchanged at around 9 hours per week, despite the government's restrictions on gaming time.

The report also found that many gamers have found ways to circumvent the restrictions, such as using virtual private networks (VPNs) to access online gaming servers outside of China's borders.

Additionally, the report suggests that the allure of gaming remains strong, and players are resilient in maintaining their gaming habits.

These findings challenge the assumption that strict regulation would substantially curb gaming addiction.

They also raise concerns about the effectiveness of China's gaming restrictions in protecting the health and well-being of its youth.

Socioeconomic impact

The gaming industry in China is a substantial economic force, generating over $150 billion in revenue in 2022.

Any drastic measures to curb gaming addiction could have a significant impact on the industry, affecting not only players but also game developers and publishers.

The government's gaming restrictions have also been criticized for being discriminatory.

The restrictions only apply to minors, while adults are free to game as much as they want.

This has led to accusations that the government is unfairly targeting young people.

Advertisement