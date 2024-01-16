Xbox's Auto-Upload feature may get your account banned

Baldur's Gate 3
Martin Brinkmann
Jan 16, 2024
Games
Microsoft's Xbox console supports the recording of game scenes. Gamers may record their favorite scenes from games to watch them again at a later point.

What some Xbox users do not know is that Xbox also supports an automatic upload feature. This feature is enabled by default on the majority of systems.

Some Xbox users report now that Microsoft has banned their accounts. Their wrongdoing? They recorded Baldur's Gate 3 game scenes involving nudity. Unless disabled, Xbox uploads the game captures to Microsoft's cloud. There, the automatic nudity and sex detection system kicked in and got the account banned.

Microsoft's Xbox team notes that this is never automatic. A moderator reviews flagged clips and takes actions based on that review. In other words, Xbox moderators view the game scenes, determine that sex or nudity is shown, and ban the account based on the determination.

Banned Xbox users may appeal Microsoft's decision and this may get their account reinstated. Larian, the developer of Baldur's Gate 3, says that it is in talks with Microsoft about these account bans.

How to disable automatic uploads of Xbox captures to the cloud

Xbox users may want to disable auto-uploads on their Xbox systems, even if they do not play Baldur's Gate 3. While the feature may be comfortable, it may also lead to account bans if content that Microsoft's automatic systems flag and moderators find objectionable is uploaded.

Microsoft explains on a support page how to turn off automatic uploads. Here is the process:

  1. Press the Xbox button on the controller.
  2. Go to Profile & system > Settings > Preferences > Capture & share > Automatic uploads.
  3. Turn off the feature for box cloud services.

The ability to upload captures manually continues to work. Just select a capture and then upload to push it to the cloud.

Closing Words

While Xbox gamers may play R-rated games and capture content on their consoles, uploading these to the cloud may violate Xbox rules. Microsoft recommends uploading content rated Teen (T) at most to the network. Often, offending clips may be removed and gamers may find their ability to upload clips or screenshots blocked for a short period. Microsoft notes however that "especially egregious or repeat offences can lead to a temporary suspension, permanent ban or even device-related suspension".

If users get banned for content that was uploaded automatically, and maybe without they knowing about it, it is clearly a problem of communication on Microsoft's part.

Maybe a prompt before the very first automatic upload starts would be enough to resolve the entire issue and any future problems. Or the disabling of the automatic upload feature for any game that is not rated T.

Now You: what is your take on this? Are the bans justified? (via Born)

