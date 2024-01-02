Steam ends support for Windows 7 and 8

Steam ends support for Windows 7 and 8
Ashwin
Jan 2, 2024
Games
|
0

Steam has officially ended support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1. Users on the legacy versions of the operating systems will no longer receive updates for the Steam client.

It's not unusual for major services to end support for operating systems that are outdated. For example, Steam ended support for macOS El Capitan and Sierra in September 2023. It did so because Apple no longer provides security patches for these operating systems.

Microsoft discontinued support for Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 in January 2023. Many software vendors including browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, have stopped supporting the operating systems due to security risks from unpatched vulnerabilities, and potential malware threats. Similarly, Valve had announced its plans to end support for Windows 7 and 8 on January 1, 2024. That's precisely what has happened now.

Steam stops supporting Windows 7 and 8

In case you didn't know, the Steam client on desktop is based on Google Chromium, and since Chrome has ended support for Windows 7, Steam has to follow suit. This doesn't necessarily mean you won't be able to use Steam on the said operating systems. Valve's official announcement mentions that it expects the Steam client and games to work on the older operating systems for some time, even without updates for the client. But the company is not guaranteeing continued functionality anymore. The announcement mentions that future versions of Steam will require some feature and security updates that are only present in Windows 10 and above.

Not many gamers are still using Windows 7 and 8

If you take a look at Steam's hardware survey, you can see that only a small fraction of gamers are still using the old operating systems. 0.68% of Steam users are running it on a Windows 7 64-bit PC, while
Windows 7 has a share of 0.06%. Windows 8.1 64-bit has a user base of 0.15%. The majority of PC gamers, are using Windows 10 64 bit, it has a share of 53.45%. Windows 11 64 bit is catching up with an impressive 41.95% share.

Steam hardware survey Windows 7 and 8 usage

Well, if you are among those who were using Windows 7 or 8 you have a few obvious options, you can upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11. You may not be able to do so for free, in which you will need to purchase a license from Microsoft.

Though Windows 10 is more popular, I recommend switching to Windows 11, but it has stricter hardware requirements. Windows 11 is just as good as Windows 10, plus some bloatware that you can disable for the most part. It is worth noting that Microsoft has planned to end support for Windows 10 in 2025, that's another reason why you may want to skip it, and jump directly to Windows 11.

Seriously, even if you are not using Steam, you should still move away from Windows 7 and 8, just to protect your data and online identities. The legacy operating systems are insecure, you should upgrade to a newer operating system that receives security updates regularly.

If your computer is too old and can't run Windows 10 or Windows 11, maybe you can take a look at a lightweight Linux distro like Linux Mint or Pop!_OS. You may want to check out ProtonDB to see if a game that you are interested in is available for Linux (also useful for Steam Deck).

Summary
Steam ends support for Windows 7 and 8
Article Name
Steam ends support for Windows 7 and 8
Description
Valve has discontinued Steam client updates for Windows 7 and 8.
Author
Publisher
https://www.ghacks.net/wp-content/uploads/2005/10/ghacks-technology-news.jpg
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Hackers uploaded a malware through a popular game mod on Steam

Hackers uploaded malware through a popular game mod on Steam
Steam mark game as private to hide from friends

You may now hide embarrassing games on Steam
Netflix GTA trilogy

Netflix announces GTA trilogy for mobile devices
Operation Deep Freeze R6 update

Operation Deep Freeze R6 update delayed
Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits

Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits event is here!
Monopoly GO free dice links Discord

Discord is the place for Monopoly GO free dice links

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

What is Roblox error 262: "There was a problem sending data"

How to fix the Fortnite "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" error

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2: Guide


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved