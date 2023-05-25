How do VPNs work: Explained

VPNs can help you get rid of geographical restrictions and surf the internet securely by allowing you to make it look like you are connecting from a different country and place. They can be beneficial in most scenarios but have you ever wondered how do VPNs work? In this article, we will explain everything you need to know in a very simple way!

How do VPNs work?

Instead of the user's typical internet service provider (ISP), a VPN routes a device's internet connection through a private service. By concealing the user's IP address, the VPN serves as a middleman between them and the internet while they are online.

By using a VPN, a user's device can access the internet while hiding their identity, location, and other data through a private, encrypted tunnel. VPN establishes a secure connection for all network traffic. As a result, any data that is sent over the internet is routed through the VPN rather than the user's PC.

Your data is routed through a server in another nation or region after being encrypted. This way, you can mask your online activity to keep it hidden from prying eyes like hackers, ISPs, governments, or advertisers.

As mentioned in the beginning, You can establish a private and secure connection between your device and the internet using a virtual private network.

What are the use areas of VPNs?

It might be confusing for a tech-savvy to understand how VPNs work, but in the end, the use areas are pretty simple. They are related to our daily lives and help us overcome some of our concerns while surfing on the internet.

A VPN is a powerful tool that can enhance your online experience in many ways. By using one of the desired VPN services, you can enjoy more security, privacy, anonymity, and freedom on the internet.

Hide your IP and location: By giving you a new IP address based on the server you select, a VPN hides your real IP address and location. This makes it more difficult for someone to trace your identity or location online.

Avoiding censorship and geo-restrictions: Using a VPN, you can access websites and services that are banned or blocked in your nation or region. For instance, by connecting to a US server, you can watch Netflix programs that are exclusively offered in the US.

Improve your security online: A VPN encrypts your data, preventing anyone from intercepting or tampering with it, so enhancing your security and privacy.

What are some of the best VPNs?

There are many distinct VPN apps that claim to offer the same service. In reality, there might be huge differences between them. The industry is pretty big, and you must consider your safety, privacy, and the service you get when you consider which VPN service to pick.

Below you can find three of the leaders of the industry's popular apps that are preferred by many people from all around the world.

NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most used services on the internet, and it offers a stable performance while keeping your security and privacy as the most important aspects.

Over 5,600 lightning-fast servers are located in 60 different nations with NordVPN. Additionally, the business has a no-logs policy, so your information won't be kept on file. It offers many services at various subscription levels.

You can take advantage of NordVPN's exceptional security features by taking advantage of their appealing 59% discount, which comes with an additional three months of service.

Surfshark

It delivers a reliable connection most of the time and has over 3,000 servers spread across more than 100 nations. Your personal information is not logged by the extension, which is both fairly typical and crucial.

In addition, it has a variety of security features, such as 256-bit encryption and defense against IPv6, DNS, and WebRTC breaches. It can be used as an application on computers running Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux.

With an incredible 82% reduction and an additional two months of subscription, SurfsharkVPN has an enticing pricing offer for their well-regarded VPN service.

ExpressVPN

You can also use ExpressVPN as an option. It offers excellent technologies that enable you to hide your online location. Express is undoubtedly a trusted brand in the market with nearly little downtime. Similar to Nord, it also operates in 94 different countries with more than 3,000 servers and has a no-logs policy to protect your data.

It integrates with WebRTC blocking to protect your IP and prevent websites from learning your real location. It supports Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, iOS, consoles, routers, and other devices.

The 12-month subscription offered by ExpressVPN is also quite alluring and adds an extra three months at no extra cost, guaranteeing uninterrupted VPN access.

