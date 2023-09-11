Many Starfield players are facing a frustrating issue where their mods fail to load. Whether you're using Vortex from Nexus Mods or attempting manual mod loading, this bug can occur.

As with almost every Bethesda game, Starfield was quickly embraced by the modding community. From mods that aim to improve the game's performance to mods that offer you a brand-new gaming experience, many mods have already taken their place on the popular platform Nexus Mods.

Many gamers who wanted to have a personalized space experience wanted to try these modes directly, but they encountered a basic error when they started their games. Well, the mod simply wasn't working at all.

Why are your Starfield mods not working?

Before we jump into solutions, let's understand why your Starfield mods not working.

The root cause of this problem lies in the complex Starfield ".ini" files that need modification and recognition by the game's executable file. Managing these files can be tricky, especially with multiple folders involved.

This issue can also arise due to conflicts between mods, outdated game versions, or incorrect installation methods.

Fortunately, there are solutions to address these issues.

How to fix Starfield mods not working issue

If you're encountering Starfield mods not working, consider the following steps:

Check "StarfieldCustom.ini" filename

Ensure that the file is named "StarfieldCustom.ini" and hasn't accidentally become a ".txt" file or has all lowercase characters.

Edit "Starfield.ini"

If issues persist with the custom ".ini" file, edit the "Starfield.ini" file directly from the game's folder using Notepad++.

Make sure the file is set to read-only.

Placement of mods

Place your mods in both the "My Games" folder and the game's "Data" folders. Some reports suggest that Vortex installs mods into the Steam folder, which is incorrect.

Launch the game's ".exe" directly to check if the mods work.

Enable Hardlink Deployment in Vortex

In Vortex settings, navigate to Mods and ensure that "Hardlink Deployment" under "Deployment Method" is enabled.

This can help resolve mod loading issues.

Modding enhances the Starfield experience, but hiccups can occur. By following these steps, you can overcome the Starfield mods not working bug and immerse yourself in an even more captivating space adventure.

Featured image credit: Starfield/Steam.

