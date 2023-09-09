Notepad++ 8.5.7 fixes 4 security issues

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 9, 2023
Security, Windows software
|
0

The developer of the open source plain text editor Notepad++ has released the security update Notepad++ 8.5.7 to the public. The latest update addresses four security issues in the client and introduces changes as well.

Existing users may install the update by selecting the question-mark icon in the Notepad++ interface and then Update Notepad++ from the menu that opens. New users and those who prefer to download the latest version manually find them, as usual, on the official GitHub project website. The project website hosts the portable version as well.

The security fixes

The security issues  were reported to the project some time ago and made public recently. One issue, CVE-2023-40031, has a high severity rating, the other three issues, CVE-2023-40036, CVE-2023-40164 and CVE-2023-40166, a medium severity rating.

The issue rated high is a heap buffer write overflow security issue in Utf8_16_Read::convert, which handles conversions between UTF8 and UTF16. Successful exploitation of the issue may lead to arbitrary code execution.

CVE-2023-40031 describes a global buffer read overflow issue. The loading of a specially crafted file could result "in the reading past the bounds of a globally allocated object buffer". The security researcher, who reported the issue, suggested that it had the potential of leaking "internal memory allocation information".

CVE-2023-40036 and CVE-2023-40164 do describe buffer overflow issues as well. The exploitability of the issue "is not clear", according to the researcher, but these could also "be used to leak internal memory allocation information".

The non-security changes in Notepad++ 8.5.7

notepad security update

Notepad++'s uninstall.exe application has been signed, which, by definition, is a security improvement.

The remaining changes are the following ones:

  • Fixed a potential memory leak while reading UTF8-16 files.
  • Tab dragging performance fixed while the document list is displayed.
  • Superrss 2GB file warning option for x64 added.
  • Fixed a cloned document disassociation issue after relaunch of the application.
  • Fixed a file session saving issue if the file is read-only.
  • Fixed an issue that activated incorrect files after loading session files.
  • Fixed the display of the product version value in the file's properties.
  • Changed the slogan in the installer.

Closing Words

Notepad++ users may want to update to the new version asap to fix the security issues in the text editor. While the issues appear specially crafted files for exploitation, it is still recommended to upgrade immediately.

Now You: which plain text editor do you use?

Summary
Notepad++ 8.5.7 fixes 4 security issues
Article Name
Notepad++ 8.5.7 fixes 4 security issues
Description
The developer of the open source plain text editor Notepad++ has released the security update Notepad++ 8.5.7 to the public.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft offers an explanation for the hack of its cloud
UK Government withdraws proposal for controversial spy clause in its Online Safety Bill

UK Government withdraws proposal for controversial spy clause in its Online Safety Bill
Okta IT service deck attack

Okta warns against attacks targeting IT service desk agents

Critical security vulnerabilities in ASUS routers -- update immediately

An evolved LockBit variant emerges

Microsoft publishes mitigation instructions for Downfall vulnerability in Windows

Tutorials & Tips

OneDrive 101: How to use Microsoft's cloud service?

How to add a hotkey for delayed screenshot capture in ShareX

How to import saves from DraStic to DeSmuME and vice-versa

How to disable autoplay videos in Telegram Desktop


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Dwight Stegall said on January 2, 2020 at 10:12 am
    Reply

    I love auto-playing videos. It saves me a thousand clicks a day.

    1. Claymore said on January 2, 2020 at 2:09 pm
      Reply

      And probably costs your a good amount of data, if you don’t have a good plan. Better would be an opt-in than opt-out.

  2. cobalt said on January 2, 2020 at 2:58 pm
    Reply

    I hate auto-playing videos. Never click on them. Never watch them. Just one more manic marketing/advertising ploy that is rampant on the internet, to grab your attention intrusively, greedily, and glaringly obnoxiously. Second worst is those stupid timed pop-ups to get you to sign-up for something. No wonder so many people have screwed up attention spans.

  3. ULBoom said on January 2, 2020 at 10:21 pm
    Reply

    Telegram is introducing Telepathic Videos, they play in your head and can’t be stopped unless you turn off the app, put the device in your freezer (no signal, batteries die quickly) then go outside into reality. Scary proposition but definitely worth trying.

  4. Peterc said on January 4, 2020 at 4:03 am
    Reply

    I appreciate the tip, Ashwin — thanks!

  5. Anonymous said on January 7, 2020 at 6:02 pm
    Reply

    i fucking hate autoplaying videos

    1. fiighi said on May 14, 2020 at 5:24 pm
      Reply

      YESSSS! :))))

  6. Anonymous said on March 16, 2020 at 12:10 pm
    Reply

    Thanks!
    Quick, concise and effective instructions!

  7. fhjhj said on May 14, 2020 at 5:23 pm
    Reply

    Thank you so much!

  8. 01101001b said on August 30, 2020 at 11:14 pm
    Reply

    You saved my life. Thank you! =)

  9. Daniel Gonzalez said on October 9, 2020 at 4:37 pm
    Reply

    Thanks a lot for the tip!

  10. stuzzngton botulism said on March 3, 2021 at 12:01 pm
    Reply

    Unfortunately there’s still no way to stop an autoplaying video once you’ve started it. So you get to choose; either don’t watch it at all… or watch it looping for all eternity.

    More great UI design from your friendly neighbourhood Telegram devs. The people who brought you “no scrollbars on OSX” and “allowing other people to remotely delete data on your devices”

    1. Space Lord said on December 3, 2022 at 1:42 am
      Reply

      Not true, at least not on my Telegram desktop PC setup; I started playing a video that I couldn’t find a way to stop playing in a loop over and over again, which led me to find this article.

      I followed the article’s instructions and toggled off the autoplay for videos and GIFs for all three categories, Private, Group and Channel, and once I did that and saved the settings the previously perma-looping video stopped and the UI was replaced with a blank window and a ‘Play’ symbol.

  11. Sashka said on December 11, 2021 at 9:02 pm
    Reply

    Thanks a lot!

  12. Jo said on January 16, 2023 at 12:51 am
    Reply

    Thank you, someone posting some disturbing surgery stuff in a group and I’m not keen on having it replay over and over.

  13. Michal said on August 6, 2023 at 1:53 pm
    Reply

    Thank you! They really went out of their way to hide this setting, didn’t they. I wonder if that was just incompetence, or outright malice.

  14. 🔞 said on August 22, 2023 at 10:23 am
    Reply

    Hmm, on the website it states: “There’s no shady stuff as 100% of the website is open source.” No, it required some scripts for the basic website to even load… It can be classified as untrustworthy and poor quality design.

    Martin, where do you predict this post will be sent today, will it reach the correct thread or be redirected to some random thread on AI, Social media fads, or be tapped onto a long debate on browser bug comments. Your visitor comments database is kaput! :-/

    1. 🔞 said on August 22, 2023 at 3:50 pm
      Reply

      Martin, the [#comment-4572556] post did weirdly redirect to: [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/08/14/is-beeper-safe/] and now it seems to be back in the correct “.sexy” thread. Maybe it’s a homing pigeon.

      However, the last (currently) visible response to the “Wi-Fi” thread, instead nested in the “beeper” one. It also looks like the other posts people made in that “wireless” thread, migrated south and flew into others threads. It’s like Russian roulette with replies trying to reach the right destination nowadays – around here.

  15. 12bytes said on August 22, 2023 at 12:58 pm
    Reply

    privacy.sexy may not be a great resource – for example, one of the scripts in the ‘configure programs’ scripts for Firefox enables ‘privacy.firstparty.isolate’ – FPI is obsolete and has been replaced with dFPI which can be enabled in ‘preferences > privacy & security > enhanced tracking protection’ by selecting the ‘strict’ option

    another script disables WebRTC to prevent IP leakage (VPN, etc.) – this is apparently no longer necessary (see ‘[SECTION 2000]’ of the arkenfox js)

  16. Kalmly said on August 22, 2023 at 4:37 pm
    Reply

    Somebody should really do something about the comments chaos. Random dates and topics. Is AI running gHACKS?

  17. Doc Fuddled said on August 22, 2023 at 5:32 pm
    Reply

    Yet another topic with unsynced responses. I sure hope a solution is found soon.
    Martin, if this website is really yours, perthaps, we need some “command decisions” from you to get it back on track??

  18. Mystique said on August 23, 2023 at 8:18 am
    Reply

    I have reached out to Martin personally and to his credit he replied very quickly. He has informed me that they are aware of the problems and are attempting to fix it.

    Martin is no longer involved in the technical management of the site so I imagine if we want to ask someone then our comments would perhaps be better directed towards Softonic.

  19. Anonymous said on August 27, 2023 at 4:25 am
    Reply

    Love stuff like this.

  20. Helmholz Watson said on September 8, 2023 at 2:04 am
    Reply

    PORTMASTER

    I stopped using this because it doesn’t prevent DNSAPI.dll from allowing the PC to make sneaky connections to Micro$oft. I put my Acrylic M$ blocklist into the Custom Filter option but it Micro$oft URLs would still bypass it (and of course the regular Hosts file).

    Back to Acryllic and Tinywall! Most people don’t care about M$ spying on them, but some of us still do. So even though Portmaster ‘owns’ port 52, it still let’s DNSAPI.dll over-ride one’s privacy options.

    Oh, the irony!

  21. Helmholz Watson said on September 8, 2023 at 2:05 am
    Reply

    *Sorry- Port 53 of course, and Acrylic!!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved