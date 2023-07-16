How to play EA FC 24 early access: EA Play trial

With EA Play's early access program, you may evaluate the pitch before the crowd shows up. In this guide, we will show you how to play EA FC 24 early access and also explain what the EA Play trial is.

The yearly football update is something that die-hard EA Sports FC fans look forward to. However, this time around, instead of FIFA 24, EA's offering will be the renamed EA SPORTS FC game due to the expiration of EA's license agreement with FIFA.

The good news is that you can start scoring goals before the game's official release date in this new era of football simulation history. During the EA Play trial, you have a fantastic opportunity to get an early look at EA Sports FC, giving you an edge over other gamers.

How to play EA FC 24 early access

EA games are available to play through the subscription-based service days before their official release. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 3, and PC through EA Play and Steam.

To try the EA FC 24 early access, you need to have an active EA Play subscription. If you don't have one, please start by subscribing to the service. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to play EA FC 24 early access:

Open your web browser. Go to the EA Play website. Click "Join Now." Choose your platform (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or the EA App) Choose your subscription package. Follow the instructions and complete your registration.

You must search for EA Play Hub in the shop on your console in order to download the EA SPORTS FC trial through the EA Play Hub. Once it's available, download and install it, and you'll find EA SPORTS FC under the "Game Trials" area of the EA PLAY portal. Use your time carefully because the EA SPORTS FC trial version normally has a time limit, which is usually approximately 10 hours.

EA FC 24 release date and platforms

EA Sports FC 24 will launch on September 29, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Owners of the Ultimate Edition will have access to the game's early access beginning on September 22.

By pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition by August 22, fans will be eligible for a number of player rewards, including a November item from the UEFA Champions League Ultimate Team Hero.

