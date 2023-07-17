Microsoft and Sony shake hands for Call of Duty

Call of Duty is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, with over 300 million copies sold. The series is known for its fast-paced action, realistic graphics, and multiplayer modes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Microsoft announced that it would be acquiring Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty after a long period of trial. This acquisition raised concerns that Microsoft would make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive, as it would give Microsoft a huge advantage in the console wars.

Phill Spencer, head of Xbox, has shared this decision on Twitter as follows:

We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 16, 2023

The game that platforms can't share: Call of Duty

However, Microsoft has since assured that Call of Duty will remain available on PlayStation consoles. In a blog post, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that "we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to play the games they love, regardless of the platform they choose".

This is a major win for Sony, as it had been concerned that Microsoft would make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox.

The deal is also good for gamers, as it means that they will have more choice about where they can play Call of Duty.

Call of Duty's user base on Sony Playstation is not small

Call of Duty is a huge game on PlayStation consoles. In 2021, the Call of Duty franchise generated $15.9 billion in revenue, of which $800 million came from the PlayStation platform.

This means that there are a lot of Call of Duty players who use PlayStation consoles. If Microsoft had made Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive, it would have alienated a large portion of the Call of Duty player base.

The game won't be Xbox exclusive, at least not anytime soon

The 10-year deal between Microsoft and Sony ensures that Call of Duty will remain available on PlayStation consoles until at least 2033. This means that Xbox gamers will have to wait a long time before they can exclusively play Call of Duty.

It is possible that Microsoft could make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive after the 10-year deal expires. However, it is also possible that Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty available on PlayStation consoles.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Call of Duty. However, for now, PlayStation gamers can rest assured that they will still be able to play this popular franchise.

Advertisement