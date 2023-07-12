Microsoft is one last step closer to buying Activision

The gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, and it is only getting bigger. In 2022, the global gaming market was worth an estimated $196.8 billion, and it is projected to reach $268.8 billion by 2025.

As the gaming industry grows, so does the competition between the major players. In recent years, we have seen a number of high-profile acquisitions, as companies look to expand their portfolios and gain a competitive edge.

One of the biggest acquisitions in recent memory is Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard. The deal, which was announced in January 2022, was valued at $68.7 billion but was not successfully completed.

What if Microsoft buys Activision?

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard will give Microsoft control of some of the biggest video game franchises in the world, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush. It will also make Microsoft the owner of Blizzard Entertainment, one of the most successful game developers in history.

The deal is a major coup for Microsoft, and it will significantly boost the company's gaming business. Microsoft now has a strong portfolio of first-party games, and it is well-positioned to compete with Sony and Nintendo.

Background with FTC

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard was met with some regulatory scrutiny. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) opened an investigation into the deal, and it raised concerns about the potential for Microsoft to use its market power to stifle competition.

However, the FTC lost against the judges. Judges said that the acquisition would not harm competition in the gaming industry.

How will it affect gamers?

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard is likely to have a significant impact on gamers. For one thing, it will mean that more of their favorite games will be available on Microsoft platforms.

In addition, the deal could lead to some changes in the way that Activision Blizzard games are developed and marketed. Microsoft has said that it plans to invest in Activision Blizzard's studios and make sure that the company continues to produce high-quality games.

However, some gamers are concerned that the acquisition could lead to higher prices for games or a decrease in the quality of Activision Blizzard's games. Only time will tell how the acquisition will ultimately impact gamers.

Does Microsoft have what it takes?

Some people have questioned whether Microsoft has what it takes to successfully integrate Activision Blizzard. After all, Microsoft has a history of struggling to acquire and integrate other companies.

However, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that the company is committed to making the acquisition a success. He has also said that Microsoft will give Activision Blizzard the freedom to operate independently by retweeting Brad Smith.

We remain fully committed to our acquisition with @ATVI_AB and will appeal today's determination by the CMA. Here's our statement. pic.twitter.com/ylvDP5RUqQ — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) April 26, 2023

Only time will tell whether Microsoft will be able to successfully integrate Activision Blizzard. However, the company has a strong track record in the gaming industry, and it is well-positioned to make the acquisition a success.

