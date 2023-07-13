LoL 2V2V2V2 is here: Release date, how to play

Riot Games has confirmed the LoL 2V2V2V2 mode, which is expected to come very soon. Players have eagerly been waiting for this mode and it is finally around the corner. Here is everything you need to know about it!

Riot Games has announced that July 20 will be the date. It's interesting that the launch of this game mode coincides with the start of the LoL Soul Fighter event. This great celebration, which lasts for six weeks, brings a variety of skins and champions to League of Legends, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra, in addition to the much-anticipated game mode.

Of course, there are other things to look forward to as well. Naafiri, who replaced Milio from back in March, is the newest champion to join League of Legends. In addition, Tournament of Souls, an in-client fighting game with graphics like those of games like Guilty Gear Strive, is included with Soul of the Fighters.

Still, only PCs can be used to play League of Legends. The PlayStation and Xbox versions of Wild Rift were supposed to release in 2020, but there has been talk of a console port ever since.

LoL 2V2V2V2 rules and format: How to play it

Four teams of two players will participate in exhilarating warfare on various and unique battlefields, so brace yourself for furious confrontations. Each match has a thrilling element of unpredictability thanks to the variety of these arenas in terms of size, terrain density, and theme. Here are additional details regarding the intriguing new game mode:

You can either queue up alone or with a companion to play in the Arena game mode.

Four teams, each with two players, compete against one another in the Arena game style. Being the final team standing is the ultimate objective.

Four diverse battlefields—each with a different size, terrain density, and theme—make up the arena.

Arena's gameplay consists of alternating buy and battle periods. You have the option to select an Augment or buy things with gold coins during the buy phase.

LoL new ranks: League of Legends Emerald rank explained

What will Riot launch at the Soul Fighter event?

As mentioned, the game mode is not the only feature that we will be getting with the Soul Fighter event. Here is a list of what is coming:

LoL 2v2v2v2 mode

Naafiri the Hound of a Hundred bites (Champion)

New skins

Soul Fighter 2023 pass

Tournament of Souls exclusive client experience

