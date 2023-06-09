LoL new ranks: League of Legends Emerald rank explained

A much-anticipated transformation is set to take place with the introduction of the LoL new ranks system. Latest developments surrounding the highly anticipated LoL new ranks are set to change the popular MOBA game completely, specifically the League of Legends Emerald rank.

With a desire to simplify the journey towards higher levels of play, Riot Games seeks to make reaching high ranks a more attainable goal for aspiring players. This comprehensive guide will delve into the intricacies of this exciting addition, providing insights into the motivations behind the introduction and the impact it is expected to have on the ranked ladder.

What are the LoL's new ranks?

The allure of ascending the ranks and proving one's mettle in the competitive realm of League of Legends is a driving force for many players.

The introduction of the League of Legends Emerald rank aims to address the challenges faced by players stuck in the Silver and Gold tiers, offering them a clearer path toward reaching higher levels of play. Positioned between Platinum and Diamond, the League of Legends Emerald rank provides a stepping stone for players looking to elevate their game to the next level.

League of Legends Emerald rank is a stepping stone between Gold and Platinium ranks - Image: Riot Games

League of Legends' new ranked system introduced by Rioters

In order to gain deeper insights into the upcoming changes, we turn to Evan "Riot Revenancer" Humphreys, the Game Design Manager and Systems Design Lead for the Motivations program at Riot Games. Humphreys sheds light on Riot's philosophy regarding rankings and the adjustments that are being made to the ranked system in the latest blog post by Riot Games.

Historically, the distribution of ranks in League of Legends has favored the lower end, with a larger player population in Bronze and Silver. This has resulted in a skewed perception of skill levels, as many Silver players possess a greater aptitude than their rank would suggest.

By introducing the Emerald rank, Riot Games aims to rectify this discrepancy and provide players with a more accurate representation of their skill. The adjustments to the ranked ladder will create an opportunity for a significant portion of the player base to achieve a higher rank, aligning more closely with their actual abilities.

While fostering inclusivity, Riot also recognizes the importance of preserving the exclusivity and prestige associated with the highest tiers of play. Therefore, the Apex Tiers, such as Master+, will remain untouched to maintain a sense of accomplishment for those who have reached the pinnacle of skill.

LoL new ranks have been explained in Riot's latest blog post - Image: Riot Games

Impact of LoL's new ranks

The introduction of the Emerald rank in League of Legends marks a pivotal moment in the game's competitive landscape. It provides a renewed sense of purpose and motivation for players striving to improve their rank and elevate their gameplay.

Additionally, Riot Games has announced further adjustments to the ranked system, including a reduction in the number of Placement Games from 10 to 5. This change aims to streamline the process and save players valuable time while ensuring a fair assessment of their skill level.

By addressing the disparities in rank distribution and introducing adjustments to the ladder, Riot Games aims to provide a clearer path for players to climb the ranks and showcase their true potential. As the LoL community eagerly awaits the implementation of these changes, aspiring players can anticipate a fairer and more fulfilling journey toward reaching their desired ranks.

Honkai: Star Rail codes (June 2023)

