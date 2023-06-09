Payday 2 not starting: How to fix it

Previously, we covered Payday 2 connecting issue and listed a couple of solutions for you to fix it. What about the Payday 2 not starting error? In this article, we will go into detail and assist you with multiple fixes to your issue.

Players can band together as a gang of heisters in the cooperative first-person shooter video game Payday 2 and carry out risky heists across numerous settings. A dynamic contract system in the game enables players to select from a variety of missions, including bank robberies, drug trafficking, covert operations, and more. In order to fit their playstyle and preferences, players can change their loadouts, skills, and masks for each mission, which each has its own objectives, dangers, rewards, and obstacles.

Payday 2 not starting: What is the cause?

Payday 2 is a great title to enjoy with your friends, but unfortunately, some players are not able to play the game with their games. It is because they are facing the Payday 2 not starting error and if you are reading this guide, you are probably one of them.

There are plenty of fixes that you will see below, and they will help you get rid of the issue. Let's cut to the chase and start with the first fix!

Update your drivers

the first thing you need to do is to check if your drivers are up to date. Old drivers will affect your PC's performance, and you will eventually need to update them to get the max out of it. This won't only trigger the Payday 2 not starting error, but it will also affect all the other games and applications installed on your computer.

There are different methods to update your drivers. You can use third-party apps that will run through your system and find if there are any old drivers. However, most people don't trust these kinds of software, so what you can do is check your motherboard manufacturer's official application for drivers.

Most of the time, graphic drivers cause issues. Here are the links to update your NVIDIA and AMD graphic drivers:

Turn off Steam overlay

It might sound interesting, but turning off the Steam overlay might actually fix your "Payday 2 not starting" error. Besides, it wouldn't hurt to try it out and see if it will fix yours too. If you want to try turning off the Steam overlay, here is how you do it:

Launch Steam. Click "Steam" at the top left of your screen. Select Settings from the drop-down menu. Select "In-game" from the left-hand menu. Uncheck "Enable Steam Overlay while in-game." Hit OK.

Run the game in compatibility mode

There might be a compatibility issue that causes the Payday 2 not starting error, and if that is what you are dealing with, running the game in compatibility mode got your back!

Right-click the Payday 2 shortcut on your desktop. Select Properties. Go to the "Compatibility" tab. Check Run this program in compatibility mode for Select an earlier Windows version from the list below. Click Apply.

Verify game integrity

To resolve the Payday 2 not starting issue, check the game files in your library. By doing so, Steam will be able to inspect all of your game files for issues such as damaged files and will handle them for you. Sometimes damaged files might be found in your game setup; thus, validating the game files can assist. Here's how it's done:

Start Steam. Go to the library. Right-click on Payday 2 and choose Properties. Select the Local Files tab. Select Verify the integrity of the game files.

