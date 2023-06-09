Payday 2 connecting: How to fix it

If you enjoy playing the multiplayer first-person shooter Payday 2, you may have run into the irritating Payday 2 connecting error. This issue might ruin your gaming experience by preventing you from hosting or participating in online games with other players. Today, we will explain what triggers this mistake and how to quickly solve it.

The video game Payday 2 is a follow-up to Payday: The Heist from 2011 and vastly improves upon it. There are a ton of different heists available in the game, from small-scale c-store robberies to large cyber-crimes or raiding important bank vaults. To suit your playstyle and tastes, you can also alter your character's appearance and equip them with different tools, talents, and masks. Let's take a look at how to fix the Payday 2 connecting error!

What is Payday 2 connecting error?

The Payday 2 connecting error can be caused by various instances and it restricts players from joining game servers. The problem may be on your end and there are a few solutions that you can try out to solve the issue. If there is nothing wrong on your hand, then you might have to wait for the developers to fix the issue to get rid of the Payday 2 connecting error.

Below we have a couple of fixes for you. Try them out and check if your issue is solved. If not, you might have to contact the official game support. Here is everything you need to know about the Payday 2 connecting error!

Test your internet connection

Make sure your internet connection is strong before starting a game of Payday 2 online with your buddies, especially if you are the host. If your internet connection is weak, not only will you but also the other gamers lose connection.

The Payday 2 connecting error might be an issue caused by your ISP or regional internet speed problems. First things first make sure you have a stable internet connection. Check your internet speed test and if you think there is an issue, contact your service provider. Here is how to test your internet speed:

Open your web browser. Go to Speedtest. Hit Go in the middle of the screen. Wait for the website to test your internet connection. Check the results.

Check your firewall

There's a chance that Payday 2 connecting error occurs when you're playing in the online mode since your firewall is currently set to deny the game's incoming and outgoing connections.

Make sure the game can flow through your firewall by checking its settings. After completing the steps, restart your computer and play Payday 2 in online mode to see if the disconnect issue persists. Here are the steps to fix the Payday 2 connecting error by allowing the app through firewall:

Type "Firewall & network protection" in the Windows search bar. Go to the firewall page. Click Allow an app. Find Payday 2 from the list. Allow access.

Verify game files

Verify game files from your library to address the Payday 2 connecting error. By doing this, Steam will be able to examine all of your game files for problems, such as corrupted files, and will take care of them for you. Sometimes there might be corrupted files located in your game setup so verifying the game files might help you out. Here is how you do it:

Launch Steam. Visit the library. Locate Payday 2 and right-click. Click Properties. Click the Local Files tab. Click Verify the game files' integrity.

