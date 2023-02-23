Valve's Anti-Cheat Measures in Dota 2 Lead to 40,000 Account Bans

Valve, the developer of the popular online game Dota 2, has permanently banned over 40,000 accounts in recent weeks for using third-party software to cheat the game. Valve announced in a blog post on Tuesday that it had identified and patched a known issue used by cheating software to exploit the game, and subsequently set a honeypot trap to catch players using the exploit.

The third-party software enabled its users to access information used internally by the Dota client that is not visible during gameplay, providing them with an unfair advantage. After investigating the issue, Valve took action to remove 'bad actors' from the active playerbase of Dota. This effort is a crucial step in maintaining the integrity of the game and ensuring fair competition among players.

According to Valve, the developer of Dota 2, the team quickly released a patch to counter the cheating method used by players. The patch included a honeypot - a section of data in the game client that was not accessible during normal gameplay, but could be accessed by the cheating software.

Valve revealed that all of the 40,000 banned accounts had accessed this hidden section of data, indicating their engagement in cheating. Valve stated that it has 'extremely high confidence that every ban was well-deserved,' and that the company is committed to maintaining a fair and enjoyable gameplay environment for all users. By leveraging anti-cheat measures like honeypot traps, Valve is working to ensure that the game remains a level playing field for everyone.

Valve emphasized that the recent action to ban over 40,000 accounts is a significant milestone in its ongoing campaign against cheaters and cheat developers in Dota 2. The company noted that this particular family of cheating clients is highly prevalent, making the number of banned accounts especially noteworthy.

Valve also made clear that it is committed to maintaining a fair and competitive gaming environment for all players, and that cheating will not be tolerated. 'If you are running any application that reads data from the Dota client while playing games, your account can be permanently banned from playing Dota,' warned Valve. By taking visible actions against cheaters and their supporters, Valve is working to deter future cheating and ensure the integrity of the game.

Valve is not alone in its efforts to combat cheating within the gaming community. This week, Ubisoft announced that it has developed a system to disrupt players who use XIM devices to cheat, while Destiny 2 developer Bungie recently won a $4 million lawsuit against cheat maker AimJunkies for copyright violation.

In addition, Riot Games warned League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics players earlier this year about potential new cheats that could arise after the theft of source code for both games and the legacy anti-cheating software they employ in a data breach. These measures taken by major game developers demonstrate their commitment to ensuring fair gameplay and a level playing field for all users. By actively combating cheating and cheating tools, they are working to foster a more enjoyable and rewarding gaming experience for their communities.

