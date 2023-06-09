First wave of Madden 24 beta codes distributed by EA Games

Madden 24 beta codes
Emre Çitak
Jun 9, 2023
Attention all football lovers! The Madden 24 beta codes are here, offering a thrilling sneak peek into the highly anticipated gaming experience. For lucky fans, this closed beta test provides an exclusive opportunity to step onto the virtual field well before the game's official release in August.

Dive into the world of Madden NFL 24, and discover what awaits you in this exhilarating football simulation.

Madden 24 beta codes
Madden 24 beta codes grant lucky fans early access to the highly anticipated Madden NFL 24 gaming experience - Image: EA Games

Madden 24 beta codes are your way to secure your spot

To begin your virtual football journey, it's essential to understand how to secure a spot in the Madden NFL 24 beta.

Although the initial wave of invitations has already been dispatched, there's still hope for those who haven't received Madden 24 beta codes. EA Sports might expand the beta to accommodate more participants in the future.

So, keep an eye out for additional opportunities by following @EAMaddenNFL Twitter account to grab your Madden 24 beta codes to join the action.

Madden 24 beta codes
Madden 24 beta codes are distributed in waves, meaning that not all codes are released at once - Image: EA Games

How to download Madden NFL 24 beta

If you've successfully obtained your precious Madden 24 beta codes, it's time to download the game and dive headfirst into the exhilarating world of Madden NFL 24.

Whether you're a PlayStation, Xbox, or EA App user, the following instructions will guide you seamlessly through the download process.

To download on Playstation:

  1. Log in to your Sony Entertainment Network account on PSN
  2. Locate and select the PlayStation Store icon on the system home screen
  3. Scroll down and choose "Redeem Codes" from the options available in the PlayStation Store men
  4. Enter your code

To download on Xbox:

  1. Navigate to the "Games" section under the Store tab
  2. Select "Use a Code" to proceed
  3. Sign in if prompted to do so
  4. Enter the 25-character code provided

To download on EA App:

  1. Open your EA App Library
  2. Locate and select the "Redeem Code" option
  3. Enter the provided code

What are the Madden NFL 24 Beta features and modes?

The Madden NFL 24 beta introduces players to a selection of captivating game modes and features, offering a taste of what's to come in the full game release. Currently, the beta presents four exciting modes: Play Now, H2H Ranked, Franchise, and Practice. Whether you're craving head-to-head matches, immersive Franchise management, or honing your skills in Practice mode, the beta delivers a range of experiences to satisfy every football fan.

But that's not all! EA Sports has plans to expand the beta further, adding Superstar: The League, Superstar: Showdown, and Madden Ultimate Team to the lineup. These additions promise to enhance the depth and excitement of the Madden NFL 24 experience, providing even more avenues for players to showcase their skills on the virtual gridiron.

Madden 24 beta codes
EA Sports may expand the beta test to include more participants over time - Image: EA Games

Throughout the beta, players can also explore more than 500 new plays, a testament to the game's extensive playbook. However, it's important to note that the playbooks in the beta are not final and may undergo revisions before the game's official launch. So, stay flexible and adapt your strategies as the game continues to evolve.

The Madden NFL 24 beta offers an unparalleled opportunity for football gaming enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the action before the official release. From securing your spot in the beta to exploring its diverse game modes and features, there's no shortage of excitement in store for avid gamers.

