Top 5 games to buy in Steam Puzzle Fest sale 2023

The Steam Puzzle Fest Sale 2023 has started, and there are some great discounts that you might not want to miss, especially if you are an enthusiast of mystery or puzzle-solving games. There are many different games that are on sale, but we listed the top 5 games you might want to try!

Millions of games from all around the world wait for specific dates for Steam sales to buy their favorite games at discounted prices. Now, it is time for the folks who are into puzzle and mystery-solving games.

Steam Puzzle Fest sale 2023: What to buy?

The Steam Puzzle Fest Sale 2023 started on April 24, and it will last until May 1. It features many different games, and you can get some of them under $10. If you have disabled email notifications, don't forget to check your wishlist to see if any of the games you are interested in are on sale!

If you are not sure which games you want to buy, check out our top 5 list below to get an idea about some of the most popular games that are currently on sale, maybe even under $10.

Dorfromantik

Released on April 28, 2022, Dorfromantik quickly got the attention of thousands of players. It is an indie, building strategy and puzzle game that lets you build a town by placing tiles while completing quests. Many player comments mention how addicting this game is and that it relaxes you while playing. Besides, it is also available on Steam Deck.

Dorfromantik is only $9.79, and its previous price was $14. It is surely a great pick for those who want to chill and have fun in their free time.

Portal 2

Portal and Portal 2 are two of the most legendary games that you probably heard of before. You might also have seen both Portal games go on sale during these kinds of events, and this time, Steam didn't miss the legendary publication once again. When it was first revealed, it was a mind-blowing game as it pushed players to think one step further before they open portals to finish the game.

Portal 2 is only $0.99, and even if you don't like how it looks, you could still pay the dollar and take a look at it to have a hands-on experience. If you don't like it, you won't regret buying it as it is only $0.99. In today's world, it is very hard to find entertainment tools at this price.

Machinarium

If you are a fan of point-and-click games and don't want to deal with all the other mechanics of video games, Machinarium might be the one you have to try. It was released in 2009 and has over 9,000 "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews on Steam. In this award-winning independent adventure game, you help Josef the robot save his girlfriend Berta, kidnapped by the Black Cap Brotherhood gang.

Machinarium is normally $15, but thanks to the Steam Puzzle Fest Sale 2023, it is currently priced at $4.

INSIDE

INSIDE is a narrative-driven platformer game that features a "dark" theme, and it is mirrored perfectly. You play as a boy who finds himself in a dark project as you try to survive your way through all the things happening around you. It is the follow-up game of LIMBO, which is also on sale right now.

INSIDE has one of the biggest discounts with around 90% off. Before the Steam Puzzle Fest Sale 2023, it was listed at $20, but now it is only $2.

Escape Simulator

The first four games are some of the go-to picks if you are looking for a game under $10. However, Escape Simulator has barely missed the $10 cap. Obviously, the game is based on escaping rooms by solving puzzles. There are several escape rooms that you can try out, and the best part is that you can play the game in an online co-op. The developer says that it is best with 2-3 players but also playable with more.

You can grab Escape Simulator for $11.24 until the Steam Puzzle Fest Sale 2023 ends on May 1.

