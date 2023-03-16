Gamers rejoice: The Steam Spring Sale 2023 is now live

The Steam Spring Sale 2023 has just begun, and many fan-favorite games have received major discounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Valve announced its plans to host four major seasonal discount events throughout 2023, and Spring is the first on the list. The company has already shared a video regarding the Steam Spring Sale 2023; some games were showcased before the official launch. Now that the event has underway, you can head to the official Steam website or app to see if your favorite games are on sale.

Recently it was revealed that the sale would start on March 10 at 10 am PST and go on for a week until March 23. Valve confirmed the information, and now the event is live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deals you shouldn't miss

Many games from different publishers and categories are on sale right now, and the span is very wide. We know that gamers are interested in different genres but don't worry; the Steam Spring Sale 2023 covers every category! Generally speaking, some games have attracted millions of people, and below, you will find some of the games with the biggest legacies.

Red Dead Redemption II $19.79

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $11.99

NBA 2K23 $14.99

FIFA 23 $34.99

God of War $29.99

Gotham Knights $23.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $19.79

Spider-Man: Miles Morales $33.49

Dying Light 2: Stay Human $29.99

Hades $12.49

Apart from video games, Steam Deck is also on sale. Even though it is only 10% off, still cheaper than the official price. Below you can find the discounted prices:

Steam Deck 64GB version - $359.10 ($399)

Steam Deck 256GB version - $476.10 ($529)

Steam Deck 512GB version - $584.10( $649)

If you want to acquire an excellent gift for your friend, you can get a Steam Gift Card and buy one of the multiplayer games to enjoy it together!

Grand Theft Auto V is also on sale, but we didn't mention it because, at this point, it might be considered "bizarre" if you still don't have it. Besides, there is a very strong possibility that, currently, one of the games on your wishlist also has a discounted price tag. Don't forget to check your wishlist!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement