Get ready gamers! Asus ROG Ally launch date is confirmed

Asus has finally announced the launch date of ROG Ally. The highly anticipated device will be unveiled on May 11 at 10 a.m. in New York, 3 p.m. in London, and 10 p.m. in Taipei.

Recently, Asus announced its new gaming handheld PC ROG Ally and didn't provide much information apart from its Windows 11 compatibility and a couple of specs. However, everything will be clear on May 11. According to the latest announcement, the company will announce everything you need to know about the PC, including its full specs, availability, and pricing.

Asus announced its first gaming handheld PC a while ago, and the fans have been eagerly waiting for a follow-up, as the company created curiosity and didn't provide all the information right away. Now, all the fans have a specific date to mark on their calendar. Even though it's still two weeks away, at least fans know how long they have to wait.

It is a handheld gaming device that runs Windows 11, similar to Valve's Steam Deck, that seeks to support and play your PC gaming libraries everywhere you go, whenever you want.

The wait is almost over! ?

We are thrilled to announce that we will be unveiling our the ROG Ally's specifications, availability and pricing on May 11 at 10AM ET. Save the date & tune in live on ROG's YouTube & Twitch!

— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) April 25, 2023

Is Asus ROG Ally better than Valve's Steam Deck?

Valve's Steam Deck is currently one of the most popular handheld gaming PCs, and looking at its specs, it looks like it doesn't have a chance against the ROG Ally. The rumors suggest that Asus' device will come with a 7-inch touchscreen display that will offer a Full HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 16:9, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It might also have a brightness of 500 nits, better than Steam Deck.

Asus ROG Ally's other rumored specs are that the handheld gaming PC will use AMD's Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme APUs on top of 16 GB of DDR5 RAM and 512 GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The pricing will also be official at the event, but it is expected to be around $650-700 for North American gamers.

Handheld gaming PCs are on the rise again thanks to their up-to-date technology to play some of the latest games in the market. You can carry them anywhere you want, as the whole concept is transforming a gaming PC into a portable device.

