Boost Your Honkai: Star Rail Experience: Stellar Jade Tips & Promo Codes (April 2023)

Embark on the epic journey of Astral Express in the free-to-play Honkai: Star Rail without spending a dime. However, for those eager to unlock the newest characters, Stellar Jade – the in-game currency – might run short. Stellar Jade is essential for acquiring Star Rail Passes, which grant access to character pulls and Light Cones in the game's banners.

Discover the various ways to earn Stellar Jade, including real money purchases, completing missions, participating in events, unlocking achievements, and advancing through levels. Additionally, take advantage of Honkai: Star Rail promo codes to score extra Stellar Jade for free. These codes are occasionally shared on social media or featured during developer livestreams.

Here are all Honkai: Star Rail codes active in April 2023 and how to redeem them.

Honkai: Star Rail codes – April 2023

These Honkai: Star Rail codes are currently active:

HSRGRANDOPEN1 – Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 (expires April 30, 2023)

– Stellar Jade x100, Credits x50,000 (expires April 30, 2023) HSRGRANDOPEN2 – Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 (expires April 30, 2023)

– Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x5 (expires April 30, 2023) HSRGRANDOPEN3 – Stellar Jade x100, Refined Aether x4 (expires April 30, 2023)

Honkai: Star rail codes – how to redeem

Follow these steps to redeem a code in Honkai: Star Rail:

Launch Honkai: Star Rail and log in as normal. Open the main menu. Click on three dots to the right of your character’s name and choose “Redemption Code”. Enter the code into the field and confirm. Rewards will arrive via in-game mail, which you can access through the corresponding button on the right side of the main menu.

