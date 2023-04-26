Fortnite campfire locations and how to use them?

So you just got out of combat in Fortnite and need some urgent healing. Look no further! The in-game campfires are here to restore your health points and help you survive intense battles. Although the portable campfire variant has been removed, the fixed version is still available.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2, players must find and light three campfires on the island. Completing this quest will earn participants a helpful 12,000 XP.

Fortnite Grassland/Medieval Biome campfire locations

The Grassland/Medieval Biome is the largest area in the game, and therefore, it consists of the most Fortnite campfires. With a total of 15 campfire locations, players have plenty of options to choose from.

Although some campfires are located in challenging areas, many are still easy to find and use. Here are all the campfire locations in the Grassland/Medieval Biome:

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodsy Ward

Coastal Battlement

Breakwater Bay

Western Watch

Anvil Square

Seaside Sentry

Slappy Shores

Beached Bit

Secluded Spire

Slap 'N Go

Hidden Henge

Hiteches and Ditches

Shore Shack

Meadow Mansion

Rowdy Acres

Fortnite Futuristic Japanese Biome campfire locations

The Futuristic Japanese Biome is the most engaging area in Fortnite, with many players constantly exchanging attacks. Therefore, it also requires multiple healing locations.

Although relatively smaller than the Grassland/Medieval Biome, the Futuristic Japanese Biome has 15 campfire locations that are located close to each other. Here are the viable Futuristic Japanese Biome campfire Locations:

Whispering Waters

Timbercut Camp

Neon Bay Bridge

Burning Beacon

West of Kenjutsu Crossing

Marine Monoliths

Windcatch Lake

Cedar Circle

Cedar Circle

Fireglow Sanctuary

Restful Retreat

Fortnite Snow Biome campfire locations

Despite the harsh weather conditions in the Snow Biome, players can still find and burn campfires to restore their health.

Here are the closest and easily accessible campfire locations in the Snow Biome:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hall of Whispers

Crackshot's Cabin

Brutal Bastion

Aegis Temple

Solitary Shrine

The Stone Tower

Cold CavernBerg Barge

How to burn campfires in Fortnite?

Burning campfires in Fortnite is easy. Simply approach and interact with the campfire. Using 30 Wood will increase the healing rate for a short time. The campfire will self-extinguish after approximately 25 seconds, but using 200 Wood will reignite it. Players need to repeat this process twice to complete the Week 7 quest.

Did you know that it is pretty easy to mod Fortnite? Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Unreal Editor.

In Zero Build mode, approaching and interacting with the campfire is all that is required. However, materials such as Wood are unavailable in Zero Build mode. If the campfire goes out, players will need to locate two more campfires to complete the task.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement