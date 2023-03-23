Fortnite Creative 2.0, a.k.a. Fortnite Unreal Editor, adds new creative tools, and it is now accessible on the Epic Games Store as a public beta.

During the State of Unreal 2023 event, Epic Games showcased many interesting and exciting features, both for the company's and the community's future. Fortnite Creative 2.0 is one of the newly announced applications that will allow users to design, develop, and publish games and experiences directly into Fortnite. It carries many of Unreal Engine 5's powerful tools. Unreal Engine is what Epic uses to keep Fortnite proper and enjoyable.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 features a new scripting language called "Verse." The company showed a live demo during the event, and it looked "intuitive" compared to other programming languages.

"UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) is being launched alongside a new programming language, Verse, and Creator Economy 2.0—including a new way for Fortnite island creators and developers to earn a portion of Fortnite's Item Shop purchases based on engagement with their published content. These tools are where Epic's road to an open, connected metaverse begins. We hope you'll join us and explore how we'll create, build, and benefit together," says Epic.

The first Fortnite Creative version rolled out in 2018, and since then, many partnerships and projects have been made thanks to it. Content creators and players had the chance to build their own maps and publish them online, which eventually became a serious money source for them.

How to download Fortnite Creative 2.0

Fortunately, it is not complicated to get the application. The method is not different from buying a game on Epic Games Store. Simply follow the steps below to download the new application on your PC:

Open Epic Games Store .

Type " Unreal Editor for Fortnite " and hit enter. (You could also click on the link at the beginning of the article to reach the app page.)

After going to the application page, click on " Get ."

Lastly, click on " Place Transaction" and the application will be added to your library without paying a single dime.

Fortnite has achieved incredible success since its release in 2017. The game's unique blend of battle royale gameplay, creative building mechanics, and social features has made it a cultural phenomenon and a multi-billion dollar franchise. Fortnite's success can be attributed to its accessibility, frequent updates, and engagement with its community, at least until a point.

The game lost most of its player base in recent years, resulting in a descending graphic regarding popularity. Most players said it got repetitive over time, and nothing exciting was added to the game to boost the hype once again. Also, Fortnite's competitive prize pools and financial power decreased over the past few years. Epic Games wants to take the game to the top once again with the latest announcements, one of them being Fortnite Creative 2.0.

