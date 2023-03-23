Everything you need to know about Fortnite Unreal Editor

Fortnite Creative 2.0, a.k.a. Unreal Editor for Fortnite, is live on the Epic Games Store with its new programming language and features.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 23, 2023
Updated • Mar 23, 2023
Games
|
0

Fortnite Creative 2.0, a.k.a. Fortnite Unreal Editor, adds new creative tools, and it is now accessible on the Epic Games Store as a public beta.

During the State of Unreal 2023 event, Epic Games showcased many interesting and exciting features, both for the company's and the community's future. Fortnite Creative 2.0 is one of the newly announced applications that will allow users to design, develop, and publish games and experiences directly into Fortnite. It carries many of Unreal Engine 5's powerful tools. Unreal Engine is what Epic uses to keep Fortnite proper and enjoyable.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 features a new scripting language called "Verse." The company showed a live demo during the event, and it looked "intuitive" compared to other programming languages. 

"UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) is being launched alongside a new programming language, Verse, and Creator Economy 2.0—including a new way for Fortnite island creators and developers to earn a portion of Fortnite's Item Shop purchases based on engagement with their published content. These tools are where Epic's road to an open, connected metaverse begins. We hope you'll join us and explore how we'll create, build, and benefit together," says Epic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first Fortnite Creative version rolled out in 2018, and since then, many partnerships and projects have been made thanks to it. Content creators and players had the chance to build their own maps and publish them online, which eventually became a serious money source for them. 

Fortnite Creative 2.0, a.k.a. Unreal Editor for Fortnite, is live on the Epic Games Store with its new programming language and features.
Epic Games

How to download Fortnite Creative 2.0

Fortunately, it is not complicated to get the application. The method is not different from buying a game on Epic Games Store. Simply follow the steps below to download the new application on your PC:

  • Open Epic Games Store.
  • Type "Unreal Editor for Fortnite" and hit enter. (You could also click on the link at the beginning of the article to reach the app page.)
  • After going to the application page, click on "Get."
  • Lastly, click on "Place Transaction" and the application will be added to your library without paying a single dime.

Fortnite has achieved incredible success since its release in 2017. The game's unique blend of battle royale gameplay, creative building mechanics, and social features has made it a cultural phenomenon and a multi-billion dollar franchise. Fortnite's success can be attributed to its accessibility, frequent updates, and engagement with its community, at least until a point.

The game lost most of its player base in recent years, resulting in a descending graphic regarding popularity. Most players said it got repetitive over time, and nothing exciting was added to the game to boost the hype once again. Also, Fortnite's competitive prize pools and financial power decreased over the past few years. Epic Games wants to take the game to the top once again with the latest announcements, one of them being Fortnite Creative 2.0.

Advertisement

Related content

During the State of Unreal 2023 event, Epic unveiled several new technologies, including the capabilities of MetaHumans Creator.

Epic's MetaHumans: Hollywood-level animations with an iPhone
Epic Games’ State of Unreal 2023: Highlights So far

Epic Games’ State of Unreal 2023: Highlights So far

Counter-Strike 2 beta: How to play CS2 limited test?
Epic Games gave insight into its future vision on many aspects at the State of Unreal event and revealed Fab, the new merged digital store.

Epic Games levels up with merged digital marketplace
Counter-Strike 2 Source 2 CSGO

Source 2 for CS:GO: A Roundup of the Latest Hints and Leaks
Some of 8BitDo’s Best Controllers Now Work with Apple devices

Some of 8BitDo’s Best Controllers Now Work with Apple devices

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved