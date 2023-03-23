Epic Games levels up with merged digital marketplace

Epic will merge all its digital stores under one marketplace named "Fab." Unreal Engine Marketplace, Sketchfab, Quixel Bridge, and the ArtStation Marketplace will be merged later this year.

Epic Games revealed its future vision for content creation, distribution, and monetization at the State of Unreal event. The company covered many different plans and aspects, including its new huge marketplace, Fab. It is planned to launch later this year, but it is currently available in alpha as a plugin for the new Unreal Editor for Fortnite tools.

"In the old days, every game developer built all of the content in their product from the ground up. Increasingly, content marketplaces such as Unreal Engine Marketplace and Unity's Asset Store have provided huge libraries of content which game developers can license from independent content creators and use in their games. We think this trend will grow significantly as creators of experiences across Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, and other 3D worlds look to these marketplaces as sources of metaverse content and as players increasingly build out and customize their own 3D spaces online," said the company in a blog post.

Designed for all game engines

Epic says it will create a huge opportunity for small teams to produce games quickly while using a lower budget. It is designed for all game engines and will include asset packs from various game developers, including Supermassive Games. Apart from game developers, content creators will also have assets within the library, such as the Fortnite collaborator Marshmello. These digital assets will feature 3D models, materials, sound, VFX, digital humans, and more. Parties will split the revenue 88/12.

In terms of support, Epic says, "all engines, all metaverse-inspired games which support imported content, and the most popular digital content creation packages."

Recently, Epic Games made an announcement regarding its new self-publishing program that allows any developer to publish their games on the store. Developers can now publish their games on the store without requiring a game publisher. Epic Games is taking big steps toward the future, and the company wants to be the new "Steam" of the gaming industry.

