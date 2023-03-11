Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is here with new Battle Pass skins!

Shaun
Mar 11, 2023
Games
|
0

It’s finally here! After a couple of months unlocking and playing as DOOM Slayer and Geralt from Witcher 3, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has finally arrived as of March 10, 2023. There are trailers, there are Battle Pass skins, you’ll see mid-season drops, and so, so much more.

Let’s begin with the Battle Pass skins. For Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, you’ll receive Imani, Thunder the lizard man, Stray, Highwire, and Mizuki. Now, none of these names really stand out as much to me as previous seasons and chapters where we had the likes of Nathan Drake, Batman, and Goku from Dragon BallZ joining the fray. But still, they look exciting to play.

As for the landscape, we have massive buildings now with rails to slide on as we shoot. Neon colors abound, plus we have the Syndicate missions to start with. There are also Kickstart quests for a healthy dose of experience so you can level up quickly.

Remember, you can join the Fortnite Crew with a monthly subscription to get the Battle Pass and some V-Bucks included. Considering the price of 1000 V-Bucks, getting the B Pass and an outfit is a steal. This month, the Crew Pack includes Rift Knight Kieran.

The Cup challenges for PC and console make a happy return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. I’m expecting new tournaments to appear this season with new and exciting prizes. The custom maps are all still there, but I’m eager to see what LowConFN will be bringing to the table this time.

 

