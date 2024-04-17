Dear Microsoft, why cannot I uninstall Microsoft Edge on Windows?
It is April 2024. The deadline for compliance with the Digital Markets Act was in March 2024. Still, even with all the latest updates installed, I cannot uninstall Microsoft Edge from any of my devices.
I tried on one Windows 10 system and three Windows 11 PCs. I even fired up a virtual machine just to see if it would make a difference. Nada.
According to Microsoft, customers from the European Economic Area should be able to do so. Whenever I check Microsoft Edge in the Settings app on Windows 10 or Windows 11 devices, I get a grayed out uninstall button. I double-checked to make sure that the latest Windows updates are installed.
How can this be? Last time I checked, Germany is a member state of the European Union. Microsoft even confirms that it planned to roll out the changes to all customers in the European Economic Area by early April".
It wrote: "Throughout March we will increase the number of PCs in the rollout, while closely monitoring for any quality issues. Our plan is to deliver and enable our DMA changes for all PCs in the EEA by early April. After the update is applied, a restart is required to fully enable the changes."
Microsoft has not updated the post on its website. The most likely explanation is that the rollout is still not complete and that it is controlled on the server side. Since there is no official update, it is unclear if that is the case. It could also be a bug affecting some systems.
There are ways to remove Microsoft Edge. This requires running a command from an elevated PowerShell terminal window. Users who really want Edge gone can resort to these options.
Microsoft did promise, however, that Edge could be uninstalled just like any other regular app on the system.
Closing Words
Most Windows users in the EU and EEC will probably remain unaware of the option that Edge can be uninstalled (eventually). The uninstallation can lead to a cul-de-sac situation. If Edge is the only browser, there is no apparent option to install another browser. With Edge gone, there is seemingly no option to install a different browser.
Windows users who run into the issue may want to fire up the command prompt and use winget to install a different browser. The command winget install Mozilla Firefox installs Mozilla's Firefox web browser on the device. You can also use it to install other browsers, e.g., chrome.
What about you? Can you remove Microsoft Edge or have done so already?
Martin, that uninstall method you posted no longer works.
However, there is a “simple method to uninstall Edge”. It works great.
I can uninstall it, Windows 10, living in the EU. Microsoft Edge WebView2 Runtime is needed for some apps esp. from MS store. But I did not uninstall it. One reason is Youtube on Edge uses way less resources as on Firefox, esp. Processor resources. The privacy is a problem.
I can easily ignore it and it does not take up a lot of space. I do not get the obsession with uninstalling it? I use Chrome and have set all defaults to Chrome. I have yet to see Edge launch for anything. No doubt it is a application that is tied to the OS for some other functionality. There has always been a Powershell option to removing Edge if you are so inclined to erase it from your PC. But I am also aware this doesn’t always stick as it might reinstall again.
Windows 10 LTSC …. Windows 10 LTSC …
I’ll just leave that there as a hint.
what defines if I live in the EU or not? Would I be able using a VPN with an EU IP to get Windows allow me to remove Edge??
Dear Martin, I installed Windows 11 a few months ago on an old laptop the Rufus way, just to see what all the fuss was about, just to see how bad Win 11 really is. I still have my old Win 10 laptop, I already knew how bad Win 10 is. On both of them O&O AppBuster can not uninstall Edge, Revo uninstaller can not uninstall Edge, its not even there, I see no Edge in Revo?
I’m so glad, happy even that I’m using Linux, not Arch BTW, for the last 7 years.
I was just able to “uninstall Microsoft Edge” (I use Brave browser) on Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.22631.3447], where it was listed in Settings : Apps : Installed apps
Note that I still see listings for:
Microsoft Edge Update
Microsoft Edge WebView2 Runtime
Hello,
After the April 2024 update, I was able to uninstall Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 .
The only thing that remained, and cannot be uninstalled, is the WebView component, but that’s because it’s required by many applications.
PS: As a side note, I live in the European Union.
I uninstalled WebView component a while ago through Your Uninstaller! . I do not know what programs were using it, but everything is running smoothly even MS Office, but I am barely using it.
Use a bunch of business apps that present data using HTML, etc., and you WILL realize that WebView component is critical.
There are two programs I’ll never use Windows without: Unlockr and Revo Uninstaller.
Expecting corrupted bureaucrats and/or corporations to fix themselves / each other is a stretch of pure masochism.
Martin, they said April, but not what YEAR. A loophole!
Lol! Microsoft also said “Our plan is to deliver and enable our DMA changes for all PCs in the EEA by early April.” : it’s their “plan”. I personally have been planning to be better person for years :)
“L’enfer est pavé de bonnes intentions” as we say in French (“Hell is paved with good intentions”).
Why would you want to anyway? It’s not the internet explorer days anymore, it’s based on modern Chromium and it’s optimized by Microsoft themselves so it’s the best browser on Windows.
In my case, Microsoft Edge was installed automatically.
Before Edge, my laptop was very silent, but after the Edge installation, I noticed a high resource usage, the secondary fan was starting frequently. I disabled the background process, but it only fixed the problem slightly.
After I uninstalled Edge, everything was back to normal and the fans went silent.
PS: In my opinion, the only drawback to Edge is its resource usage.
Yes, It was a most comfortable browser, maybe because I used it for few year exclusively. But it tracks your every move and those recent Bing popups and and AI bloat finally pushed me to get off. Edge also will comply with Manifest V3 sometimes this year and that will make it completely useless for me.
well that is your idea, but please have a view to this independent investigation into the best browsers. https://privacytests.org/ get rid of Edge and change to a real good browser.
Because Edge is so POS it’s competing with Firefox for #1 POS browser. Brave is better.
He wants the option to uninstall software he may not want that both monitors his activity for Microsoft and takes up space on his hard drive. He also wants control of his own computer. You, on the other hand, like having Edge, so you don’t want to uninstall it. It’s called choice. Simple concept, right?
It’s interesting, because the Uninstall option is available for me.