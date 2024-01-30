Microsoft Edge's latest AI tool sends open websites to Microsoft
Microsoft Edge's latest AI feature helps users put open tabs into groups for improved management. Tab Groups, introduced in Microsoft Edge in 2021, is a useful feature to improve tab organization in the browser.
Most modern web browsers support tab groups. Up until now, users had to create tab groups by themselves. Microsoft Edge users, for instance, need to right-click on a tab and select the "add tab to new group" option from the context menu to create one. Tab groups may have custom names and colors to improve identification further.
Drag & drop other tabs on the newly created tab group to add them to it. The system is simple and very effective, thanks to the ability to expand and collapse tab groups in the browser.
Vivaldi users have more options than any other browser user, thanks to an impressive array of tab related features. It supports two-level tab stacks, which display all tabs of a stack (group) in a second tab row, which improves management significantly.
Group Similar Tabs in Edge and privacy
Group Similar Tabs is a new AI feature in Edge Stable. Microsoft did test it for some time in development versions of the browser.
The main idea behind it is to improve the creation of tab groups for the user. The process is automated when the feature is used, which means that you do not have to create tab groups manually anymore and put tabs into them.
To use the feature, select the tab actions menu in Microsoft Edge's toolbar and select Group Similar Tabs (Preview).
Edge sends information about all open websites to a Microsoft server when the option is selected. The AI processes the request then on the server and returns its suggestions after a moment.
A click on the group tabs button creates the tab groups. Options to customize individual tab groups are provided. There is also an option to ungroup a suggested group to skip the creation of a specific group.
The option to group tabs automatically is useful, especially when lots of tabs are opened in the browser.
What Microsoft does not reveal is that the feature requires an active Internet connection and communication with Microsoft servers.
When you turn off your Internet connection, Group similar tabs returns "We were unable to group your tabs". In other words, the processing happens on Microsoft servers and not locally.
This is actually identical to how Google Chrome's Tab Organizer creates tab groups for Chrome users. It too communicates with Google servers to suggest tab groups and submits all URLs and titles of websites of the browser window to Google.
Microsoft announced the feature last year on the Windows Experience Blog: "Productivity and organization go hand in hand. Yesterday, we announced Tab Auto-grouping in Edge, which uses AI to group your tabs based on specific topics or categories. Simply navigate to the tab icon on the top left, and click on group similar tabs, and Copilot will group your tabs, leaving your browser window, and mind, less cluttered."
No word on data processing or privacy in the announcement. The feature in Edge provides no information either. It is unclear how the data is stored, processed and used.
Closing words
While the automatic tab group creation features of Edge and Chrome look useful, privacy conscious users may want to skip those and create tab groups manually instead.
Having your entire list of open websites submitted to a company server without really knowing what is done with it and how it is stored outweighs the convenience of the feature.
Now You: do you use tab groups and / or AI tools? (via Deskmodder)
Comments
@Anonymous – Really? There are now many US states where just seeking an abortion is a crime. What an *.
Same in Europe, just to point it out.
To be fair these states are not where the technology is coming from now is it? It’s from the more developed states.
Unless you’ve got something to hide what’s the problem? It’s an American company. American, not some other country where the URLs and tab titles could possibly get you jailed because they hint at the fact that you’re a sapphic girl.
Dear Mr. Anonymous,
as you have got nothing to hide, I’d kindly ask you to answer this request, by posting the following information in this thread:
– your first, middle and last name
– date and location of birth
– current location of residence
– phone no. (+ model, and OS version)
– private email address
– current occupation
– current annual salary
– car model, age and license plate no
– driver license no
– history of traffic offenses
– social security no
– your credit card no., dates of expiration and their CVC/CVV,
– all credit and debit cards no, issuer, date of expiration and relevant pins
– sexual orientation
– legal history
– conviction history
– history of past insurers
– religion
– full educational history
– party membership or affiliation
– weight and height
– disabilities (physically or mental)
– history of health issues
– photos of every tattoo
– images of your fingerprints and your retina (hi-res)
– a complete list of all your biometrically secured assets and their current location
– your full DNA sequence
– a list of all of your logins, passwords and their URL
– your physical whereabouts on 9/11, 1963/11/22 and when the Titanic sank
– list of membership in illegal, criminal or terrorist organizations (+ membership no + copy
of membership card)
– list of past and current sexual partners, dates of interaction and if human or not
– drug usage habits (nicotine, alcohol, glue or whatever and at what price you buy and
from whom, where and potential code words)
– list of committed past war crimes (only those committed after 01.01.1492)
– if active serial killer or not, and if not: why not
– if flat-earther or not, and if not: why not
– if vampire/werewolf or not, and if not: why not
– no of times having be abducted by aliens for sex experiments
– no of nuclear warheads, privately owned by you
– no of time you have been elected president of the United Federation of Planets
– no of directly related family members who identify either as “Yeti” or “Sasquatch”
– anything embarrassing or otherwise suitable to black mail you
– anything embarrassing or otherwise suitable to black mail someone else (including:
name, contact data and estimated net-wealth)
– if you can locate Nigeria on a map of the United States
Thank you for you corporation citizen
It’s good to know, that there are still some honest, good and decent people left, who’ve got nothing to hide.
After you’ve complied with the request, our Nigerian affiliate (actually a real prince) will soon contact you and offer you a highly valuable business proposition, worthy of an honest and truly outstanding individual like you.
Sincerely
The official local administration of honest citizens
Don’t worry too much. Here in Europe we all are blaming the US’s software but we are certainly unable to made our own software. The EU is very good making laws against others, and it’s still better to write laws against its own citizens. However, the US were better 20 years ago, now is more or like that the EU way of decay.