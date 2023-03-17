Epic fined $245m: How to get the FTC Fortnite refund?

FTC Fortnite refund is online! FTC orders Epic Games to pay $245 million in fines for misleading players into making "dark patterns" that resulted in unauthorized or undesired payments.

Fortnite by Epic is a free game to download and play, but some cosmetic items, like skins and dances, cost real money.

The FTC claims that Fortnite used a "counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration," which led some players to make in-game purchases accidentally. In addition, there was no purchase authorization process, which meant that kids, who made up a sizable section of the game's user base, could rack up charges without their parent's knowledge or consent.

Now that the penalty amount of $245 million has been finalized, the federal agency has confirmed in a statement that this money would be used to reimburse US-based Fortnite players and parents who made unintended purchases, like V-Bucks, or had their accounts locked for disputing unauthorized charges.

A quick reminder: There are about 400 million users of Fortnite all around the world.

Are you eligible to get FTC Fortnite refund?

On its dedicated page for FTC Fortnite refunds, the FTC has provided thorough information regarding which parents and Fortnite gamers may be eligible for a refund. Those who meet the following criteria will be eligible for refunds from the FTC:

Parents whose children made unauthorized purchases from the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018

Between January 2017 and September 2022, Fortnite players who were charged V-Bucks for unnecessary in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or battle passes) will be eligible for a refund.

Fortnite users had their accounts frozen between January 2017 and September 2022 because they disputed unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.

It's also worth noting that the settlement funds can only be used to reimburse participants and their parents who are residents of the United States. Hence, we regret to inform you that you will not receive a refund as part of this process if you have been to any other country outside of the United States.

How to claim the FTC Fortnite refund?

The FTC has indicated it will provide regular updates on its website regarding the refund procedure. It will also send email notifications directly to customers who paid for in-game purchases with further instructions once the details have been worked out.

Parents and US-based Fortnite gamers who think they may be entitled to a refund can sit tight for the time being. Bookmark this page and check back for updates to see if qualifying players or parents can complete some stages here in the near future.

Consumers who think they are due a refund are encouraged to sign up for frequent email updates so that they can stay apprised of developments.

Be aware that scammers who offer a return in exchange for money; the FTC will not ask for any cash to lodge a claim as part of this process.

