Get your game anywhere with discounted Steam Deck

The Steam Spring Sale 2023 started yesterday, and for the first time, Steam Deck is also on sale with a 10% discount.

Valve launched Steam Deck last year; yesterday was its first-year celebration and the starting day of the Steam Spring Sale 2023 event. The company celebrated the one-year anniversary with a video on YouTube and an exclusive 10% discount on its price tag. You have until March 23 to buy it for a slightly cheaper price!

Discounted Steam Deck Prices

Yesterday, many games received incredibly high discounts, with some of them reaching 90% or even 95%. However, Steam Deck didn't receive that much of a discount percentage but still went on sale for the first time since its release. The current prices of the devices are as follows:

Steam Deck 64GB version - $359.10 ($399)

Steam Deck 256GB version - $476.10 ($529)

Steam Deck 512GB version - $584.10( $649)

All Steam Deck devices have the same configurations but different storage units.

Nowadays, finding a video game that takes up little space on your hard drive is hard, especially if you like to play the most recent ones.

If you are asking yourself, "which Steam Deck should I get," it depends on your favorite genre of video games. We recommend the cheaper ones if you are interested in indie games or others that don't require too much computing power and storage. You don't have to pay extra for the space that you are not planning to use. There is almost a $225 difference between the 64GB and 512GB versions.

However, if you are interested in the latest most-favorite games, you should definitely aim for the expensive ones. Most of the recent games take up too much space, and if you want to keep them installed on your device, either the 256GB or 512GB must be your go-to option.

Steam Deck Specs

As mentioned, Steam Deck offers the same AMD APU and RAM specs in all three models. However, storages differ in each model. Apart from the capacity, the technology behind it also changes as the basic one uses an older hard drive. The 256GB and 512GB versions use NVMe SSDs, while the basic one comes with an eMMC storage unit.

Processor

AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

APU power: 4-15W

RAM

16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s quad 32-bit channels)

Storage

64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)

256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4 or PCIe Gen 3 x2*)

512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4 or PCIe Gen 3 x2*)

Additional information about storage:

All models use socketed 2230 m.2 modules (not intended for end-user replacement)

All models include high-speed microSD card slot

The Steam Spring 2023 sale is on, and if you want to get instant access to hundreds of great games, check out these Steam Gift Cards!

