Gamers are excited that the Steam Spring sale is about to start. The start and end date have been confirmed by Valve. A few of the discounted games are already being teased.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Steam Sales Good?

Different people have different opinions about the Steam Sale. Some call it a bargain and some call it a waste. Some of the games are so cheap, people end up buying more games than they could ever play. This time around also, the Steam Spring sale will have a lot of games from different genres available for heavy discounts. All the information on the upcoming Steam Spring sale is given later in this article.

Start & End Time

The Steam Spring Sale will begin on March 16th, at 10am PST. It will go on for a week and end on March 23rd. Valve has confirmed this, however, there’s always a chance of last-minute changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Games Revealed

As per a recent promo video, we can confirm a few of the games. The list includes No Man’s Sky, Hell Let Loose, Overcooked, Rain World, Vampire Survivors, Astilbra Revision, RimWorld, Deep Rock Galactic, Bendy and the Dark Revival, Human: Fall Flat, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, and more.

Many are expecting Stray and Elden Ring to also be available at a discounted price, as with the last two sales. Some are even hoping that recent games like Forspoken are available at discounted rates.

Gear Up For Some Amazing Discounted Games

This was all the information we have about the upcoming Steam Sale. Make sure you mark your calendar and don’t miss out on the top deals of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement