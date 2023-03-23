Counter-Strike 2 beta: How to play CS2 limited test?

Counter-Strike 2 beta is out! After the success of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valve announced the release of Counter-Strike 2 and started the CS2 limited test. All current gamers of Global Offensive will be able to download the game at no cost. However, if you want to play now, you must be selected by Valve.

There is currently no set end date for the closed Counter-Strike 2 beta test, which started on March 22. With CS2's full release scheduled for the summer of 2023, the closed beta will likely conclude around that time.

How to play CS2 limited test and join the Counter-Strike 2 beta?

If you are eligible to take part in the CS2 limited test, you will be notified in the CS:GO main menu. Over time, Valve plan to add more participants to the beta.

The developers went into detail about the selection criteria, which include elements like how often a player plays on approved Valve servers, how trustworthy they are, and their overall Steam account standing.

Players are selected for the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test based on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing. — CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 22, 2023

In Steam, you can check your VAC status by going to Settings > Account > VAC Status. You probably won't get invited to the CS2 limited test if you're a new player or have a low Steam standing.

After receiving an invitation, click ENROLL to start the download. Until this day, March 23rd, only a few CS:GO players have been accepted to participate.

The CS2 beta limited test does not require any special keys or codes. You need only check the CS:GO main menu for the invitation to appear there.

Beware of scams

Valve has issued a warning to players to stay away from any third-party sites that claim to provide keys to the CS2 limited test.

Beware of scams. The only way to check for Limited Test access is to launch CS:GO through Steam and check the Main Menu. Do not log into third party sites claiming to check your Steam account for access or offering Limited Test access or keys; there are no Limited Test keys. — CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 22, 2023

What can you do with Counter-Strike 2 beta?

On Dust2, Counter-Strike 2 beta limited test supports both deathmatch and unranked competitive matchmaking.

According to Valve, future limited test releases will include additional game types, maps, and content.

More information is provided below to help clarify the CS2 limited news:

The Counter-Strike 2 beta is currently only playable on Windows PCs using Steam.

The closed beta is unavailable on public servers for anyone to try out.

The CS2 limited test will also have a competitive cooldown.

Inventory changes in CS:GO 2 can only be made in the base game. In other words, the alterations will persist.

There is no definitive end date for the restricted test. Unfortunately, it appears that Valve will not be able to halt it until the release of the game.

Free updates, including new maps, alterations, and more, are coming soon for testers.

The PC version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2 is scheduled for a summer 2023 release.

