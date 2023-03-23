Video games have been around for ages and we all love them. I enjoy breaking off a day with my favorite 2048 puzzle. Wait you thought that wasn’t a video game. You see video games include a variety of games that we can play on a screen whether mobile, computer, or TV. From the most difficult to the easiest, I prefer to go with simple.

Recently the maker of video games and software development Epic Games at a Game Developer Conference showcased ‘State of Unreal’ that uses metahuman technology. Don’t worry I’ve got you, I’ll give you all the details.

Metahuman technology means creators can use some human-like features in their video game characters. One video created with Unreal Engine 5 for Ninja Theory’s Senua Sage: Hellblade II highlights some mind-blowing facial animation capabilities. It’s quite impressive, especially to creators and another thing to look forward to is using this technology on your iPhone set to launch this summer.

Epic Games showed off some new enhancements attached to the Unreal Engine. This was a way of unifying unique assets marketplaces and Fortnite’s Unreal Editor tools. Some feel it looks amazing but still looks unreal due to the exaggeration of some features of the characters. Well, I think that’s the whole point it's all about bringing the virtual world to life.

Another glimpse of the technology was the action RPG Lords of the Fallen which took on a more conventional look at how games are created using the Unreal Engine handling the large-scale open world.

Epic also showed off a foliage-filled Unreal Engine 5 demo. Unreal Engine has added a new procedural generation tool showcased as an “Electric Dreams” demo in a dense forest created using these tools.

Epic also showed off Fortnite’s Unreal Editor which is designed to give creators some new tools to make custom Fortnite experiences and maps. The demo showed Fortnite characters in a non-Fortnite-y world.

Epic Also Announced

A major change in terms of how creators can generate an income from Fortnite by promising that 40% of the game's net revenues will be invested back into a pool of creators. The funny part is that Epic is also part of that pool.

Epic further announced that its asset marketplaces will be merged under one brand, Fab. The Unreal engine marketplace, Quixel Bridge, Sketch Fab and ArtStation Marketplace will all be merged into one. The marketplace will be available sooner as an alpha plug-in for Fortnite in the Unreal Editor.

This presentation at the conference was exciting as it gives gamers and creators equally something to look forward to with Epic Games’ Unreal tools.

