Netflix to release 40 mobile games in 2023

Netflix has outlined its plans for its gaming platform for 2023. The streaming service says that it will release 40 mobile games this year.

The Los Gatos company launched Netflix Games for iOS and in November 2021, with 5 exclusive games. Ever since, it has added more to the service. Into the Breach, Kentucky Route Zero, Moonlighter, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge are some examples of the popular titles available for Netflix subscribers.

It currently has 55 mobile games on Google Play and the App Store. Netflix's announcement states that its in-house game studios are working on 16 games, and that it has partnered with other studios/developers for 70 more games. The titles will span across various genres, from RPGs to adventures to puzzle games.

New games are coming to Netflix

Highwater is now available on Netflix Games. The turn-based strategy adventure game is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth which is flooded. You will need to guide the main character and friends through the world of Highwater by boat, to discover new islands and allies, in a bid to escape to Mars. Watch the trailer to learn more about the game.

Terra Nil will be released on March 28th. It is a reverse city-builder of sorts, where players have to transform a lifeless landscape into a thriving ecosystem by planting forests, purifying the soil and cleaning polluted oceans. Here's the game's trailer.

Note: Highwater and Terra Nil are also coming to PC. The latter is up for pre-order on Steam and GOG, and has a playable demo that you can try right now.

Netflix has also highlighted the success of its own games, such as Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game, which is based on its show of the same name. Netflix is working on releasing a sequel to Nanobit's game later this year.

The streaming mogul entered a partnership with Ubisoft to launch 3 exclusive games, the first of which was Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, it was released a couple of months ago. The next game from Ubisoft is a rogue-lite game called Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, which is set in the same universe as the popular PC game, The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot. The new game will be announced on April 18th. You can watch a trailer of it on YouTube.

Ustwo's Monument Valley 1 and 2 are coming to Netflix in 2014. You know what that means, the games will be pulled from the App Store, and will only be accessible for Netflix subscribers. I recommend buying the games before that happens. The announcement states there are more to come, does that mean a new Monument Valley game is in the works?

Super Evil Megacorp, which is known for Vainglory, Catalyst Black, has partnered with Netflix to work on an exclusive game. It will be based on an upcoming Netflix release that will come out later this year.

Are video game subscription services the future?

With the inevitable enforcement of the Digital Markets Act in the EU, the walled garden of Apple's ecosystem will be split asunder, and it will give way to rival app stores. Microsoft already plans to launch its own game store on iOS and Android, the company's gaming chief, Phil Spencer, had said that creating a separate app store for Xbox Games would be trivial. It makes sense, it has all the resources and games that would be needed to

Game subscription services on mobile has been quite popular, we have seen that with Google Play Pass and Apple Arcade. Microsoft could emulate their success. And come to think of it, I don't think it's far-fetched to imagine Netflix having its own version of a gaming subscription in the future. The ad-supported plan of Netflix has proven to be profitable, a slightly cheaper gaming service could be a hit too.

