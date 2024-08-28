AMD backports its Performance patch to Windows 11 version 23H2: how to install it right now

The next Windows 11 feature update includes a performance patch for AMD silicon. AMD has now backported the patch to Windows 11 version 23H2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft released a new optional update for Windows 11 this week. KB5041587 looks like a regular update for the most part. It pushes a few features to more systems and makes a few fixes, according to the changelog.

What Microsoft does not reveal is that it does include the AMD performance patch as well.

AMD confirmed the inclusion to several news outlets, including to ArsTechnica and WCCFtech.

How to install the performance patch

Windows 11 users who run Windows 11 version 23H2 may install the optional update to install the performance patch alongside it.

Here is how that is done:

Open Start. Select the Settings app. Navigate to Windows Update. Activate the check for updates button. Click the download and/or install button next to KB5041587. A restart of the PC is required to complete the installation.

Word of warning: KB5041587 is an optional update. It should be considered Beta as such and most users may want to keep it off their systems because of this.

The improvement will be included in next month's cumulative update for Windows 11 version 23H2. This update will be released on September 10th, 2024.

What you can expect from the performance patch

AMD aims to improve the performance of its new Ryzen 9000 processors with the patch. Initial benchmarks were a little bit underwhelming. The company says that users may see an uptick of up to 13% in some applications and games.

Older AMD processors should benefit from the patch as well, but not as much.

The YouTube channel Hardware Unboxed benchmarked Windows systems with and without the patch. Performance improved by about 10% on the tested Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7700X processor. AMD's new Ryzen 7 9700X processor saw a slightly better gain at 11% on average.

Tests were run on fairly moderate settings though. The test system benchmarked the processor in games running at 1080p only.

While the news is good for owners of AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 processors, performance between Zen 4 and Zen 5 processors continues to be marginal.

Owners of AMD Ryzen 7000 and maybe even Ryzen 5000 processors have little reason to upgrade them to the newer Ryzen 9000 processors, at least when it comes to performance.

Closing Words

Windows 11 version 23H2 devices with AMD processors benefit from the latest update. The patch is also included automatically in the coming feature update for Windows 11.

Microsoft has yet to announce a release date for the update.

Do you use Intel, ARM, or AMD processors in your devices? What is your take on the performance patch? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary Article Name AMD backports its Performance patch to Windows 11 version 23H2: how to install it right now Description Find out how to install the performance patch for AMD Ryzen processors on Windows 11 right now using easy to follow step-by-step instructions. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement