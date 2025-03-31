Garmin's new subscription service sparks backlash from users

Garmin has stirred controversy with its recent announcement of a subscription service, Garmin Connect+, aimed at enhancing the user experience within its popular Connect app. The service introduces new features, such as an AI-driven tool that summarizes users' health and activity data, along with a performance dashboard and expanded LiveTrack capabilities.

For a monthly fee of $6.99 or an annual charge of $69.99, users can access these additional functions, although Garmin maintains that existing features will remain free.

Despite Garmin’s assurance, the reception among its user base has been overwhelmingly negative. A post advocating for a boycott of the new service has gained traction on Reddit, earning 10,000 upvotes from concerned users who expressed concern that future features may also fall behind paywalls. Users say the announcement made them rethink about the company's practices, and that they may not buy Garmin products in the future. This sentiment reflects a broader apprehension about the direction Garmin is taking, especially considering that many of its fitness watches already come with a hefty price tag, such as the Fenix 8, which retails for over $1,000.

Garmin isn’t the first in the fitness-tracking industry to introduce subscription services, brands like Fitbit have offered such models for years. But, the Connect+ initiative marks a significant shift for the company. Critics argue that users who have invested in Garmin products should not be expected to pay extra for features that enhance the use of their own data.

The launch includes a 30-day free trial for Connect+, allowing users to explore the new offerings without immediate commitment. Garmin may face challenges in retaining its loyal customer base amidst growing criticisms, as competition heats up with brands like Coros, Suunto, and Polar that have yet to adopt similar subscription models,

