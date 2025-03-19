Play Pong on Your Wrist: Atari Launches 2600 My Play Watch

Atari is bringing classic gaming nostalgia to the smartwatch market with the Atari 2600 My Play Watch, a $79.99 wearable that allows users to play retro games like Pong, Missile Command, Super Breakout, and Centipede directly from their wrists. Designed for both old-school gamers and tech enthusiasts, the device blends classic Atari aesthetics with basic smartwatch features.

The 2600 My Play Watch features a 2.02-inch touchscreen display and a crown dial that functions as a paddle controller for precise movement in games. Users can also customize the interface with vintage Atari 2600 themes, sound effects, and interchangeable bands featuring classic arcade-inspired designs. Unlike many modern smartwatches, the device lacks Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning there are no notifications or app integrations—just gaming and essential timekeeping features.

Beyond its nostalgic gaming appeal, the watch includes basic fitness tracking tools such as a step counter, calorie tracking, and a heart rate sensor, offering some of the functionality expected from modern wearables. However, it’s important to note that the My Play Watch does not compete with mainstream smartwatches in terms of productivity tools or advanced health tracking.

How Does It Compare to the Apple Watch?

While Apple Watch users can also play games, the experience is markedly different. Apple’s App Store offers several mini-games designed for smartwatches, including puzzle games, chess, and even versions of Pong. Some Apple Arcade titles, such as Cut the Rope and Trivia Crack, offer watch-compatible versions with touchscreen-based controls.

Unlike the My Play Watch, which is designed primarily around gaming, the Apple Watch prioritizes notifications, health tracking, and smart integrations. Games on the Apple Watch are typically played as short distractions, whereas the My Play Watch is built with the gaming experience at its core. Atari’s decision to remove Wi-Fi and app notifications may appeal to users looking for a distraction-free experience focused on retro gaming.

Who Is This Watch For?

The Atari 2600 My Play Watch is aimed at retro gaming fans who appreciate the simplicity of classic arcade-style games and prefer a wearable without the distractions of social media, messages, or excessive notifications. Pre-orders are now open on Atari’s official website, with shipments expected by June 10, 2025. The package includes three retro-style bands, allowing users to switch up their look.

While it won’t replace an Apple Watch, or Google Pixel Watch, or Samsung Galaxy Watch, or other fitness-focused wearables, Atari's My Play Watch is a fun novelty item that captures the spirit of classic gaming in a portable, wrist-worn form.

Source: The Verge

