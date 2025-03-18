Roblox Unveils AI-Powered Cube 3D to Generate 3D Objects from Text Prompts

Roblox has unveiled Cube 3D, an open-source AI model designed to streamline the creation of 3D objects from text prompts. This innovation aims to make 3D content creation more accessible, allowing developers to swiftly generate and iterate on designs.

Inspired by text token prediction models, Cube 3D tokenizes 3D objects to predict subsequent shape tokens, constructing complete 3D models. The training data comprises licensed datasets, public datasets, and data from the Roblox ecosystem. Future enhancements aim to enable Cube 3D to process images and other input types, integrating seamlessly with existing AI creation tools.

This development is part of Roblox's broader strategy to democratize game development. By reducing the technical barriers to 3D modeling, Roblox empowers creators of all skill levels to produce intricate game environments and assets, fostering innovation and expanding the platform's content diversity.

How Does Cube 3D Compare to Other Game Creation Tools?

Roblox isn't the only platform leveraging AI to enhance user-generated content. Epic Games has been integrating AI-assisted tools in Fortnite's Creative mode, allowing users to quickly generate landscapes and structures with AI-driven editing suggestions. However, while Fortnite’s tools focus on modifying pre-existing assets, Cube 3D aims to generate entirely new 3D models from scratch using AI.

Similarly, games like Minecraft have experimented with AI-driven terrain generation, but they rely on procedural generation rather than user-specified prompts. The key distinction is that Cube 3D allows developers to shape objects through natural language, making asset creation more intuitive for users without extensive 3D modeling experience.

As AI continues to evolve, tools like Cube 3D are set to redefine digital content creation, making it more efficient and accessible across various industries. Whether Roblox's approach will influence other platforms like Fortnite Creative or even Unity's game development tools remains to be seen, but AI-driven creation is rapidly becoming the new standard.

Source: Roblox

