Google's Pixel Watch 3 gets FDA Approval for Loss of Pulse Detection Feature

The FDA has officially granted Google clearance for a groundbreaking feature on its Pixel Watch 3: Loss of Pulse Detection. This innovative safety feature could save the life of the wearer if it detects that their pulse has stopped.

How does it work? Google's announcement says that the technology leverages an AI together with data from the multipath heart rate sensor, and signal-processing algorithms on the device. When no pulse is detected, the watch triggers some actions. First the motion sensor activates, while the AI-based algorithm to check for vital signs, prompting the user to check in if they are OK.

If unresponsive, it escalates to playing a loud alarm and a countdown. If there is still no movement or response from the user, the device automatically calls emergency services, transmitting a pre-recorded message regarding the loss of pulse and the user’s location.

As CNET reports, the feature was originally announced in 2024, and has been available in 14 countries. Now, Google is preparing to roll out Loss of Pulse Detection in the U.S. by the end of March.

This feature is a significant addition to the Pixel Watch 3's robust suite of health and safety tools, which already includes fall detection and notifications for irregular heart rhythms. Smartwatches such as the Pixel Watch, Apple Watch are quickly evolving into lifesaving devices with new health monitoring capabilities.

As the rollout approaches, health enthusiasts and tech aficionados alike eagerly anticipate how this feature will impact personal safety and emergency response times. The implications for its use are vast, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions or the elderly population who may benefit most from instant safety measures.

