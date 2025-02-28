Apple Updates App Store Age Ratings and Enhances Child Account Setup for Improved Safety

Apple fixes security issues in older versions of iOS, iPadOS and macOS
Feb 28, 2025
Apple
Apple has announced a series of new child safety features aimed at enhancing parental control and protecting children's privacy on its platforms. One of the key features is the introduction of an age assurance system that allows parents to share their children's age ranges with app developers without disclosing exact birthdates or sensitive personal information. This initiative enables developers to provide age-appropriate content and experiences while maintaining user privacy. Parents have full control over this feature and can choose whether to share their child's age range with third-party apps.

In addition to the age assurance system, Apple is revamping the App Store's age rating categories. The updated system will expand from the previous two categories to four distinct age groups: 4+, 13+, 16+, and 18+. This change aims to provide clearer guidance on app suitability for different age groups, assisting parents in making informed decisions about the apps their children access. Developers will also be required to disclose whether their apps contain user-generated content or advertising, factors that can influence the appropriateness of the app for younger audiences.

To further support families, Apple is introducing a streamlined process for setting up and managing Child Accounts. This new setup process will make it easier for parents to create accounts for their children with accurate age information and appropriate content restrictions. Parents will also have the ability to correct the age associated with their child's account if it was entered incorrectly during setup.

These developments come as lawmakers in various regions, including the United States and Australia, consider legislation related to age verification and online safety for minors. Apple's approach focuses on empowering parents with tools to manage their children's online experiences without requiring the collection of sensitive personal data, such as government identification numbers. This strategy aims to balance the need for age-appropriate content with the importance of user privacy.

While some companies, like Meta, advocate for age verification at the app store level, Apple argues that such measures would necessitate the collection of sensitive information from all users, which could pose privacy risks. Instead, Apple's age assurance system provides a privacy-conscious solution that keeps parents in control of their children's data. These new features are expected to roll out later this year, reflecting Apple's ongoing commitment to enhancing child safety and privacy across its ecosystem.

Source The Verge

