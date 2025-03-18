Tired of Screen Addiction? This App Forces You Outside to Unlock Your Phone

iOS 18.0.1 fixes iPhone touch screen problems and performance issues
Mar 18, 2025
In an innovative approach to combat excessive screen time, British developer Rhys Kentish has launched Touch Grass, an iOS app that requires users to physically touch grass to unlock distracting applications on their phones. The app leverages computer vision technology to ensure users engage with actual outdoor grass, promoting real-world interaction and a break from digital devices.

Kentish, who faced his own challenges with screen addiction, designed Touch Grass to introduce a tangible barrier between users and their phones. "I struggled with my screen time and worked out that I'd spend seven years of my life looking down at my phone if I didn't change something," he shared. "I wanted more friction than other solutions out there, something to get me out of the house in the morning."

The app's functionality is straightforward yet effective. Users select which applications they find most distracting, and Touch Grass locks these apps until the user steps outside and captures a photo of grass. The app's AI distinguishes between indoor plants and genuine outdoor grass, ensuring that users are genuinely engaging with nature. This requirement adds a humorous yet impactful layer of accountability, making users more mindful of their phone usage.

Recognizing safety concerns, especially after dark, the app requests location access to determine local sunset times. Users can customize settings to modify app-blocking behavior during nighttime, balancing the goal of reducing screen time with personal safety considerations.

Touch Grass operates on a freemium model. The free version allows users to lock two apps, while a premium subscription—priced at $5.99 per month or $49.99 annually—offers the ability to lock additional apps and access detailed screen time reports. Notably, the app includes a feature where users can pay to unlock apps without touching grass, with half of these proceeds supporting rewilding projects in the UK, reflecting Kentish's commitment to environmental causes.

Since its launch on March 14, Touch Grass has garnered significant attention, with over 28,000 preorders. It is currently available for iPhone users, but an Android version is in development. This app joins a growing movement toward digital wellness, offering a creative solution to encourage users to disconnect from their screens and reconnect with the natural world.

Source: TechCrunch

  1. Davin Peterson said on March 18, 2025 at 7:31 pm
    stop it with Apple. What about Android? You can’t assume everyone uses an iPhone

