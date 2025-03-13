Snapchat+ Platinum members gain access to exclusive AI video lenses

In a group with me
Agencies Ghacks
Mar 13, 2025
Misc
|
0

Snapchat has unveiled a new suite of AI-powered video lenses, exclusively available to its Platinum subscribers. These innovative lenses leverage generative artificial intelligence to enhance user creativity and engagement on the platform.

Introducing AI Video Lenses

The initial rollout includes three distinct lenses:

  • Fox Lens: Animates a virtual fox that appears to snuggle on the user's shoulder.
  • Raccoon Lens: Features raccoons playfully scampering over the user's head.
  • Spring Flowers Lens: Generates a cinematic zoom-out effect with blooming flowers surrounding the user.

These lenses are powered by Snapchat's proprietary generative video model, designed to provide users with immersive and interactive experiences. The company plans to update its AI Video Lenses weekly, introducing new options to continually inspire user creativity.

Access and Functionality

Platinum subscribers can access these AI Video Lenses directly from the lens carousel, alongside existing augmented reality (AR) filters. Due to the computational demands of generating AI-enhanced videos, there may be a brief processing period. Users can continue browsing the app while their videos are being rendered.

Snap's Commitment to AI Integration

Snapchat has a history of integrating advanced technologies to enrich user experiences. The introduction of AI Video Lenses reflects the company's ongoing commitment to blending artificial intelligence with augmented reality. Previously, Snap showcased an on-device AI model capable of real-time background and clothing transformations, indicating a continuous effort to push the boundaries of interactive content.

Future Developments

In addition to AI Video Lenses, Snapchat is expanding its AI capabilities across the platform. The company has introduced features like AI-generated stickers and movie poster simulations, further enhancing personalization and user engagement.

Options like these will allow Snapchat users to express themselves creatively, setting the stage for future innovations in the social media landscape.

Source: 9to5Mac

Advertisement

Related content

Anthropic's claude AI to introduce two-way voice conversations
OpenAI DevDay

OpenAI Introduces Responses API and Agents SDK for Advanced AI Development
Apple Arcade

Katamari Damacy Rolling Live Launches Exclusively on Apple Arcade April 3
How to make a slideshow on TikTok

TikTok's 'Wind Down' Mode Encourages Healthy Screen Time Habits for Teens
Spotify Premium prices have increased again in the U.S.

Spotify Reports $10 Billion in 2024 Royalties Amid Ongoing Artist Discontent
Gemini Google

Gmail's Gemini AI Now Adds Events Directly to Google Calendar

Tutorials & Tips

How to delete all Google history from every device

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved