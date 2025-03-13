Snapchat+ Platinum members gain access to exclusive AI video lenses

Snapchat has unveiled a new suite of AI-powered video lenses, exclusively available to its Platinum subscribers. These innovative lenses leverage generative artificial intelligence to enhance user creativity and engagement on the platform.

Introducing AI Video Lenses

The initial rollout includes three distinct lenses:

Fox Lens: Animates a virtual fox that appears to snuggle on the user's shoulder.

Animates a virtual fox that appears to snuggle on the user's shoulder. Raccoon Lens: Features raccoons playfully scampering over the user's head.

Features raccoons playfully scampering over the user's head. Spring Flowers Lens: Generates a cinematic zoom-out effect with blooming flowers surrounding the user.

These lenses are powered by Snapchat's proprietary generative video model, designed to provide users with immersive and interactive experiences. The company plans to update its AI Video Lenses weekly, introducing new options to continually inspire user creativity.

Access and Functionality

Platinum subscribers can access these AI Video Lenses directly from the lens carousel, alongside existing augmented reality (AR) filters. Due to the computational demands of generating AI-enhanced videos, there may be a brief processing period. Users can continue browsing the app while their videos are being rendered.

Snap's Commitment to AI Integration

Snapchat has a history of integrating advanced technologies to enrich user experiences. The introduction of AI Video Lenses reflects the company's ongoing commitment to blending artificial intelligence with augmented reality. Previously, Snap showcased an on-device AI model capable of real-time background and clothing transformations, indicating a continuous effort to push the boundaries of interactive content.

Future Developments

In addition to AI Video Lenses, Snapchat is expanding its AI capabilities across the platform. The company has introduced features like AI-generated stickers and movie poster simulations, further enhancing personalization and user engagement.

Options like these will allow Snapchat users to express themselves creatively, setting the stage for future innovations in the social media landscape.

