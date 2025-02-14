TikTok Returns to U.S. App Stores Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

How to make a slideshow on TikTok
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 14, 2025
Apps
|
0

TikTok has been reinstated on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store in the United States after a month-long absence. The app was initially removed on January 19, 2025, following concerns over national security due to its ownership by Chinese company ByteDance. The U.S. government had mandated that ByteDance divest TikTok's U.S. operations or face a ban. While existing users retained access, new downloads were halted.

The restoration comes after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi assured Apple and Google that they would not face legal repercussions for hosting the app, despite the ban technically remaining in effect. This assurance followed an executive order by President Donald Trump on January 20, which delayed the enforcement of the ban for 75 days, providing a window for negotiations regarding TikTok's ownership and data security measures.

President Trump has indicated that discussions are ongoing to restructure TikTok's U.S. operations, potentially involving a sale to an American company or the establishment of a joint venture that would grant the U.S. government a partial ownership stake. Companies like Oracle and Microsoft have previously expressed interest in acquiring TikTok's U.S. assets.

While the app is now available for download, uncertainties persist. The underlying law banning TikTok remains active, and the current reprieve is temporary. Legal experts caution that future administrations could enforce the ban, and the situation may evolve depending on the outcomes of the ongoing negotiations and any potential changes in legislation.

Users who had deleted TikTok during its absence can now reinstall it from the app stores. However, those who continue to experience difficulties can access TikTok via web browsers, though this method may offer a less seamless experience.

As the 75-day extension progresses, all parties involved are working toward a resolution that addresses national security concerns while allowing TikTok to continue its operations in the U.S. The outcome of these negotiations will significantly impact the app's future and its millions of American users.

In the meantime, TikTok's return to the app stores marks a notable development in the ongoing discussions about the app's presence and regulation in the United States.

Advertisement

Related content

Tinder to Implement AI-Powered Matching Amid Declining User Engagement
Android chat app malware SafeChat

Mobile Malware attack used Store apps and OCR to steal cryptocurrency recovery codes
Is TikTok banned in Nepal

Microsoft Eyes TikTok’s US Operations Amid National Security Concerns

iVerify: Pegasus spyware infections may be much higher than previously thought
Syncthing for Android is being discontinued, but there's an alternative app

Syncthing for Android is being discontinued, but there's an alternative app you can switch to
Bitwarden Authenticator now lets you import TOTP tokens from other authenticator apps

Bitwarden Authenticator now lets you import TOTP tokens from other authenticator apps

Tutorials & Tips

Can you use Threads without Instagram?

TikTok not working? Don't panic, here's what to do

How to check someone's Threads following list

How to follow everyone on Threads


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved