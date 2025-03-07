Google Meet is getting enhanced AI-generated backgrounds

Google Meet has rolled out two significant enhancements tailored to improve users' experience during video calls, particularly focusing on custom backgrounds. The video conferencing platform has introduced a new image generation model that promises major improvements in visual quality and a more faithful representation of what users request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the upgraded image generation, Google Meet now includes several fresh preset styles aimed at those seeking inspiration for their video backgrounds. Users can choose from a range of creative settings including a professional office, a stylish living room, a cozy living room, a tropical beach, a fantasy castle, and even a sci-fi spaceship. These options allow users to express their personality and style while maintaining a professional appearance during meetings.

The new background features are currently being rolled out and are available for Google Workspace tiers including Business, Standard, Plus, and Enterprise. However, it's important to note that organization administrators will need to activate these tools before users can access them.

In addition to these enhancements, Google Meet is also set to introduce a new feature called, automatic framing tool, to all Google Workspace platform tiers, which will help center the participants on-screen during video calls, ensuring they are prominently displayed and properly framed. This feature has been designed to make virtual interactions more engaging and effective.

For those who previously purchased the Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, or AI Meetings and Messages add-ons, these new features will also be included at no additional charge. Google Meet aims to create a more visually appealing and user-friendly environment for remote communications as the demand for effective video conferencing continues to grow.

source: Techradar

Advertisement