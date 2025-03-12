TikTok's 'Wind Down' Mode Encourages Healthy Screen Time Habits for Teens

TikTok is enhancing its safety measures for teenage users by introducing a "Wind Down" feature designed to promote healthier screen time habits. Starting today, users under 16 who are active on the app after 10 PM will encounter full-screen reminders accompanied by calming music, encouraging them to log off and prepare for rest. This initiative aims to help teens be mindful of the time and foster better digital well-being practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enhanced Parental Controls

In conjunction with the "Wind Down" feature, TikTok is updating its Family Pairing settings to offer parents more control over their children's app usage. The new "Time Away" setting allows parents or caregivers to restrict app access during specific periods, such as family meals, school hours, or bedtime. Additionally, parents can now monitor their teen's follower activity, including who their child follows, who follows them, and which accounts have been blocked. These enhancements aim to provide a safer and more controlled environment for younger users.

Future Developments

Looking ahead, TikTok plans to expand the "Wind Down" feature by incorporating guided meditation exercises into the reminders. This addition is intended to further assist teens in transitioning from screen time to sleep, promoting relaxation and mindfulness. The platform is also exploring advancements in age verification technology, including collaborations with companies like Telefonica and the use of machine learning, to ensure compliance with age restrictions and enhance user safety.

Addressing Concerns and Responsibilities

These updates come amid growing concerns about the impact of social media on children's well-being. While the new controls empower parents to manage their children's digital habits more effectively, child protection groups emphasize the need for platforms to take proactive measures in ensuring safety, rather than solely relying on parental oversight. Ofcom's chief executive has highlighted the importance of platforms fulfilling their responsibilities to create safer online environments for younger audiences.

By implementing these features, TikTok demonstrates its commitment to promoting healthier digital habits and enhancing the safety of its teenage users, balancing engaging content with the well-being of its community.

Source: The Verge

Advertisement