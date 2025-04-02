Google is working on a way to let users securely transfer Passkeys between devices

Google is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to transfer Passkeys between devices, securely. Android Authority reports that it examined an APK of Google’s Password Manager app, and has unveiled that the app could soon add an option to export and import of passkeys.

Last year, the FIDO Alliance had announced that it was working on a system to migrate passkeys across devices and platforms. This would address an issue that has prevented users from adopting the technology. The initial code in the teardown hints suggest that Google is taking the lead in this endeavor, incorporating safety measures to prevent users from exporting their passkeys to potentially malicious applications, which could expose sensitive information.

Passkeys enable users to log in without traditional passwords, and have become popular over the past year. Instead of relying on memory or risky password management habits such as reusing similar passwords, Passkeys utilize alternative authentication methods such as biometrics. e.g. One can use the fingerprint sensor on their phone, to ensure a quick and secure way to access to their accounts. You can learn more about setting up Passkeys for your Google account here.

There is currently no indication for when this Passkey transfer feature will be available, it signals a promising direction for the future of digital authentication, and would be welcomed by users who want to use Passkeys across devices.

Passkeys are poised to become the successor to traditional passwords, and their broader implementation could enhance security measures in the digital landscape.

