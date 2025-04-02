Google is working on a way to let users securely transfer Passkeys between devices

Google is working on a way to let users securely transfer Passkeys between devices
Agencies Ghacks
Apr 2, 2025
Apps
|
0

Google is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to transfer Passkeys between devices, securely. Android Authority reports that it examined an APK of Google’s Password Manager app, and has unveiled that the app could soon add an option to export and import of passkeys.

Last year, the FIDO Alliance had announced that it was working on a system to migrate passkeys across devices and platforms. This would address an issue that has prevented users from adopting the technology. The initial code in the teardown hints suggest that Google is taking the lead in this endeavor, incorporating safety measures to prevent users from exporting their passkeys to potentially malicious applications, which could expose sensitive information.

Passkeys enable users to log in without traditional passwords, and have become popular over the past year. Instead of relying on memory or risky password management habits such as reusing similar passwords, Passkeys utilize alternative authentication methods such as biometrics. e.g. One can use the fingerprint sensor on their phone, to ensure a quick and secure way to access to their accounts. You can learn more about setting up Passkeys for your Google account here.

There is currently no indication for when this Passkey transfer feature will be available, it signals a promising direction for the future of digital authentication, and would be welcomed by users who want to use Passkeys across devices.

Passkeys are poised to become the successor to traditional passwords, and their broader implementation could enhance security measures in the digital landscape.

Advertisement

Related content

Garmin's new subscription service sparks backlash from users

Garmin's new subscription service sparks backlash from users
iOS 18.0.1 fixes iPhone touch screen problems and performance issues

Tired of Screen Addiction? This App Forces You Outside to Unlock Your Phone
How to make a slideshow on TikTok

TikTok Returns to U.S. App Stores Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

Tinder to Implement AI-Powered Matching Amid Declining User Engagement
Android chat app malware SafeChat

Mobile Malware attack used Store apps and OCR to steal cryptocurrency recovery codes
Is TikTok banned in Nepal

Microsoft Eyes TikTok’s US Operations Amid National Security Concerns

Tutorials & Tips

Can you use Threads without Instagram?

TikTok not working? Don't panic, here's what to do

How to check someone's Threads following list

How to follow everyone on Threads


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved