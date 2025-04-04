Intel Unison app to be discontinued in June 2025

Intel has announced that the Intel Unison app will be officially discontinued on June 30, 2025. The company confirmed the news through notifications on the Windows app and has also updated its Microsoft Store listing, to inform users that the service will end soon.

One exception to this is that the app will continue to work on Lenovo Aura platforms through the remainder of 2025. Intel Unison's Android and iOS apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store have also been updated to communicate with users about the app's discontinuation. Intel Unison was released in September 2022, though it was only made available a year later for Intel's 12th generation processors. It was also pre-installed on Intel Evo systems.

While the iOS app did not offer impressive features due to limitations set in place by Apple, Intel Unison allowed iPhone users to connect to Windows PCs to send and receive SMS messages from their computers, and also check notifications from the phone in real-time on their PC. The Android version of Intel Unison was designed to streamline interaction between Android phones and PCs, allowing users to make calls, send messages, and connect to external displays wirelessly. The app also enabled seamless drag-and-drop file transfers between devices, creating a robust user experience that some users have deemed superior to that offered by Microsoft's alternative, Phone Link.

As the end date for Intel Unison approaches, users who wish to connect their Android devices and Windows PCs will need to transition to Microsoft Phone Link.

Source: Android Central

