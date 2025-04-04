Intel Unison app to be discontinued in June 2025

Intel Unison app to be discontinued in June 2025
Agencies Ghacks
Apr 4, 2025
Apps
|
0

Intel has announced that the Intel Unison app will be officially discontinued on June 30, 2025. The company confirmed the news through notifications on the Windows app and has also updated its Microsoft Store listing, to inform users that the service will end soon.

One exception to this is that the app will continue to work on Lenovo Aura platforms through the remainder of 2025. Intel Unison's Android and iOS apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store have also been updated to communicate with users about the app's discontinuation. Intel Unison was released in September 2022, though it was only made available a year later for Intel's 12th generation processors. It was also pre-installed on Intel Evo systems.

While the iOS app did not offer impressive features due to limitations set in place by Apple, Intel Unison allowed iPhone users to connect to Windows PCs to send and receive SMS messages from their computers, and also check notifications from the phone in real-time on their PC. The Android version of Intel Unison was designed to streamline interaction between Android phones and PCs, allowing users to make calls, send messages, and connect to external displays wirelessly. The app also enabled seamless drag-and-drop file transfers between devices, creating a robust user experience that some users have deemed superior to that offered by Microsoft's alternative, Phone Link.

As the end date for Intel Unison approaches, users who wish to connect their Android devices and Windows PCs will need to transition to Microsoft Phone Link.

Source: Android Central

Advertisement

Related content

Google is working on a way to let users securely transfer Passkeys between devices

Google is working on a way to let users securely transfer Passkeys between devices
Garmin's new subscription service sparks backlash from users

Garmin's new subscription service sparks backlash from users
iOS 18.0.1 fixes iPhone touch screen problems and performance issues

Tired of Screen Addiction? This App Forces You Outside to Unlock Your Phone
How to make a slideshow on TikTok

TikTok Returns to U.S. App Stores Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

Tinder to Implement AI-Powered Matching Amid Declining User Engagement
Android chat app malware SafeChat

Mobile Malware attack used Store apps and OCR to steal cryptocurrency recovery codes

Tutorials & Tips

Can you use Threads without Instagram?

TikTok not working? Don't panic, here's what to do

How to check someone's Threads following list

How to follow everyone on Threads


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved