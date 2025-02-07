Google Messages to Introduce 'Delete for Everyone' Feature in RCS Chats

Google is preparing to enhance its Messages app by introducing a "Delete for Everyone" feature for Rich Communication Services (RCS) chats. This upcoming functionality will allow users to delete sent messages not only from their own devices but also from the recipients' devices, provided all parties are using the latest version of Google Messages.

Currently, deleting a message in Google Messages removes it solely from the sender's device, leaving the recipient's copy intact. The new feature aims to offer more control over sent communications, aligning Google Messages with other messaging platforms that already offer similar capabilities.

According to an APK teardown of a recent beta version (20250131_02_RC00) of Google Messages, users will have two deletion options:

Delete for me: Removes the message only from the sender's device.

Removes the message only from the sender's device. Delete for everyone: Removes the message from both the sender's and recipients' devices.

It's important to note that for the "Delete for Everyone" function to work effectively, all participants in the conversation must be using the latest version of Google Messages. If recipients are on older versions, the message may still be visible to them.

Once a message is deleted, the app will display notifications within the chat to inform users of the action:

For the sender: "You deleted a message."

"You deleted a message." For the recipient: "Message deleted by its author."

Additionally, if the deletion attempt is unsuccessful, a fallback message will indicate: "Sender attempted to delete a message."

This development follows the GSMA Association's recent update to the RCS Universal Profile to version 2.7, which includes features like message editing, recall, and deletion for both senders and recipients. While Google has not officially announced a release date for these features, the inclusion of related code in beta versions suggests that a rollout may be forthcoming.

As Google continues to refine its messaging platform, users can anticipate a more versatile and user-friendly experience, bringing it closer in line with other leading messaging services.

