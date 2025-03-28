Windows bug blocks BIOS updates for Lenovo ThinkPad laptops

Windows bug blocks BIOS updates for Lenovo ThinkPad laptops
Mar 28, 2025
Lenovo ThinkPad owners are facing a headache with BIOS updates due to a recent change made by Microsoft in Windows 11 and Windows 10. Reports indicate that the latest Windows updates have altered the way certain executable files are treated, blocking them for security reasons.

This includes called WinFlash64.exe, which is to update the BIOS. The result has been chaotic, as users attempting to apply BIOS updates may encounter error messages indicating that the update process has failed. The bug affects Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2, along with Windows 10 22H2.

This issue arises from Microsoft’s security blocklist, which has led the operating system to label the BIOS update as a ‘vulnerable driver.’ Consequently, Windows declines to execute the firmware update. This affects users with various ThinkPad models trying to utilize Lenovo's BIOS Update Utility or the Lenovo Vantage app. This situation marks an unusual turn of events, BIOS updates inherently carry some risks, but it is rare for them to be directly flagged in this manner by the operating system. BIOS updates may sometimes be necessary to ensure the smooth operation of a computer.

Lenovo is currently advising users to use Windows Update as an alternative method for applying BIOS updates to bypass this issue. This workaround relies on the operating system's ability to find the appropriate patches and deliver them through Windows Update. If no updates appear, users are left periodically checking for new patches, hoping to resolve the matter.

Fortunately, Lenovo is actively addressing the situation. A new BIOS version, v1.61, has been released and should be compatible with the company’s BIOS Update Utility. If successful, this update will stabilize the installation process for affected ThinkPad models.

Source: Techradar

Windows 10 Reclaims Top Spot as Most Popular OS Among Steam Users
