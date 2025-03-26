Microsoft blocks Windows 11 24H2 update due to audio compatibility issues

Microsoft has temporarily blocked the rollout of the Windows 11 24H2 update for devices utilizing Dirac Audio software due to identified compatibility issues that disrupt audio output. This decision aims to prevent users from encountering significant audio malfunctions post-update.

The core problem stems from the interaction between the Windows 11 24H2 update and the Dirac Audio software, particularly involving the 'cridspapo.dll' file. This conflict results in the loss of audio output across various devices, including integrated speakers, Bluetooth speakers, and headsets.

Users with Dirac Audio software have reported complete audio failures following the installation of the 24H2 update. The absence of sound output significantly hampers the usability of affected systems, prompting Microsoft to intervene by halting the update for these devices.

In response to these reports, Microsoft has implemented an update block on devices running Dirac Audio software to prevent further incidents. The company is actively collaborating with Dirac to develop a compatible driver update that resolves the conflict. Once the updated driver is available and verified, the update block will be lifted, allowing affected users to proceed with the Windows 11 24H2 installation.

Users experiencing audio issues related to this update are advised to check for driver updates from Dirac or their device manufacturer. Installing the latest drivers may resolve the compatibility problem. Additionally, users can monitor Microsoft's official channels for announcements regarding the availability of the fix and the subsequent lifting of the update block.

Microsoft's attempts in failing to fix the issues and blocking the Windows 11 24H2 update for devices has drawn criticism from users. Affected users are encouraged to stay informed about updates from both Microsoft and Dirac to resolve the issue promptly and restore full audio functionality to their systems.

Source: Neowin

