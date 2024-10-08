Undetectable Humanizer: Lifetime Subscription
Transform AI-Generated Text into Human-Like, High-Ranking Content & Bypass Even the Most Sophisticated AI Detectors
Get 95% Deal

How to upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 on unsupported hardware

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 8, 2024
Windows 11 Help
|
1

If you have installed Windows 11 on a PC that does not meet the system requirements of the operating system, then you face an issue with every new feature update release.

Regular updates install fine on Windows 11 PCs that do not meet the requirements, but feature updates fail. Workarounds existed from the first release, but Microsoft has patched some of them or changed them in other ways.

The release of Windows 11, version 24H2 marks a new adds more roadblocks to the process. Thankfully, there is a way to bypass requirement checks and upgrade an older version of Windows 11 to the 2024 feature update release.

The following paragraphs provide a step-by-step walkthrough on how that is done. The method should also work if you are stuck on a particular version of Windows 11.

Upgrading to Windows 11, version 24H2

Since you cannot use Windows Update, it is necessary to download the Windows 11 24H2 ISO image. One of the best options to do so is to use Rufus.

Note: You need a USB drive with at least 16 gigabytes of storage for that. If you do not have a USB device, use FIDO to download a Windows 11 ISO instead.

Download the Windows 11, version 24H2 ISO

Windows 11 Download ISO

  1. Open the Rufus project website.
  2. Download the latest version of Rufus for your system (most may want to pick the Windows x64 Standard version.
  3. Run Rufus after the download.
  4. Confirm the User Account Control prompt with a click on the Yes option.
  5. Switch from "Select" to "Download" in the interface.
  6. Activate Download after selecting the option. A Download ISO Image prompt appears.
  7. Select the following options one after the other: Windows 11 -> 24H2 -> Windows 11 Home/Pro/Edu -> Pick your Language -> x64.
  8. Click on the Download button.
  9. Select a directory for the ISO image.

This downloads Windows 11, version 24H2 from Microsoft to the local system.

Prepare the ISO using Rufus

Rufus

All that is left to do now is the following to end the preparition:

  1. Click on the Start button in the Rufus interface to save the installation files to the USB drive.
  2. Keep the default Windows User Experience settings. If you modify them, keep the first checked.
  3. Select OK to start the write process to the USB flash drive.

The upgrade to Windows 11, 24H2

If you run the update directly now from the USB Flash Drive, for instance by clicking on setup.exe in its root directory, you will only come to a point during setup.

The upgrade will fail. There is a way around this.

You need to run the following commands for this from the setup directory.

reg.exe delete "HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\AppCompatFlags\CompatMarkers" /f 2>NUL
reg.exe delete "HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\AppCompatFlags\Shared" /f 2>NUL
reg.exe delete "HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\AppCompatFlags\TargetVersionUpgradeExperienceIndicators" /f 2>NUL
reg.exe add "HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\AppCompatFlags\HwReqChk" /f /v HwReqChkVars /t REG_MULTI_SZ /s , /d "SQ_SecureBootCapable=TRUE,SQ_SecureBootEnabled=TRUE,SQ_TpmVersion=2,SQ_RamMB=8192,"
reg.exe add "HKLM\SYSTEM\Setup\MoSetup" /f /v AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU /t REG_DWORD /d 1

The best option is to create a new .bat file in the same directory. I have uploaded the file here. Note that the storage is temporary.

Place the file in the root directory of the USB Flash drive. Now do the following:

  1. Right-click on the .bat file and select the "run as administrator" option.
  2. Confirm the UAC prompt. This makes a few changes in the Registry that are required to bypass the compatibility checks.
  3. Once done, double-click on setup.exe to start the upgrade.
  4. Follow the instructions to upgrade to Windows 11, version 24h2.

This should go through now without issues.

Is your PC compatible with Windows 11? Have you upgraded to the latest version of the operating system? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary
How to upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 on unsupported hardware
Article Name
How to upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 on unsupported hardware
Description
Stuck on an older Windows 11 version with no option to upgrade because your PC is not compatible? This method works and will upgrade your PC to Windows 11 version 24H2.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

WordPad interface

How to restore the WordPad text editor in Windows 11
How to enable the old context menu in File Explorer in Windows 11

How to enable the old context menu in File Explorer in Windows 11

How to send files between Windows and Android using Link to Windows

Microsoft blocks one way of installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware
PC Audio Speakers

How to fix low audio volume on Windows 11 devices

How to block Windows 11 from encrypting drives during installation

Tutorials & Tips

4 Tested Ways to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported CPU

Stop Windows 11 Update Notifications & Automatic Installation

How To Upgrade to Windows 11 Using the Installation Assistant?

Windows 11 Installation Has Failed: How to Fix This Upgrade Error


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Raphael said on October 8, 2024 at 4:42 pm
    Reply

    For info the workaround:
    setup.exe /product server

    as stated here:
    https://www.ghacks.net/2023/10/10/this-single-command-bypasses-windows-11-hardware-checks/

    is surprisingly still working…

    source
    https://www.reddit.com/r/Windows11/comments/1fkfo4u/you_can_install_windows_11_24h2_without_tpm/

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved